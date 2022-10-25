ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipe for 'One-Pot Sausage and Parmy Orzo' Looks Like a Dream

By Mandi Jacewicz
 3 days ago

What a welcome change from traditional pasta dishes.

Do you love orzo pasta but never really think about making it? Us too, but we won’t be forgetting this magnificent one-pot dish anytime soon. TikTok content creator @ plentifelplate shows us how to make an outstanding one-pot recipe using the often forgotten orzo.

This dreamy pasta is the perfect way to mix up your menu!

This looks divine. We also realized we’ve been making orzo so wrong for so many years! We’ve never thought to toast our orzo before we boiled it. This looks very similar to making risotto, and we love this idea.

She begins by cooking sweet Italian sausage in the pan, then she removes it, and lets it rest. Using the same pan, she de- it with 1.5 tablespoons of butter. Once melted, stir in 1lb of orzo, and continue cooking until toasted and starting to brown, about 2-3 minutes. Add in 32 ounces of chicken broth, 1.5 tablespoons of garlic powder, a teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoons of pepper.

While this simmers, slice your sausage. Then add 2 handfuls of fresh spinach. Stir in half a cup of grated Parmesan, and a 5-ounce container of plain Greek yogurt. Wow, this dish looks so creamy. Add the sausage back to the pan and continue simmering until the sausage and orzo are cooked through. Top this beautiful dish with more grated Parmesan before serving.

The audience couldn’t wait to make this recipe, and viewer @Nanabev08 commented, "Made this for dinner and loved it. I use chicken and kale sausage and some chopped cherry tomatoes.” What a nice touch!

This meal looks as sensational as it does effortless! We're happy to have a new recipe for orzo, and we can’t wait to try it.

New York, NY
Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

