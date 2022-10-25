ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

3 Best Cities To Live on a Budget of $4,000 a Month

By Jordan Rosenfeld
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOu6U_0ilgqmwi00

Americans may not agree on much these days, but there’s one thing most of us can: the cost of living has gotten mighty expensive. Politicians throw around the word “inflation” as though it’s inevitable or can’t be helped, but all that translates to is more money being spent on the same essentials we’ve always paid for.

Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023
Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of Life

As of October 2021, the inflation rate was 6.2%. By June of 2022, it had reached an astonishing peak of 9.1% — and it’s still at 8.2%. Trying to find ways to cut back can be tough. While there are no immediate solutions to driving down the cost of living, one strategy, instead, is to find cities where you can live comfortably on a budget of $4,000 or less. Depending on where you live now, that might mean a geographical relocation, as some of the most affordable cities are in the South and Southwest.

To find the best cities to live on less than $4,000 per month, GOBankingRates gathered data from ApartmentList, Sperling’s Best, the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and AreaVibes. Here are the top three.

Abilene, Texas

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent :  $759.78
  • Monthly expenditures : $3,853.67

The town of Abilene, Texas, founded in 1881, exists because of the T & M railroad, which needed a place for trains to stop along its route. Since then, this historic part of Texas, with a livability score of 75, has come a long way with arts, culture and entertainment.

Not only can you afford to live in Abilene for less than $4,000 per month, you can enjoy such attractions as its Downtown Cultural District — a walkable procession of live music, museums, performing arts centers, shopping, dining and storybook sculptures, according to the visitors’ bureau. It’s also a great place for outdoor lovers, with trails for biking, walking, horseback riding, and gorgeous places to go bird watching, fishing and generally enjoy nature.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Midland, Texas

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent :  $736.89
  • Monthly expenditures : $3,705.26

Texas dominates this short list, with a second town, Midland, offering affordability and a lot more. The city sits conveniently off Interstate 20, between Fort Worth and El Paso, and has a livability score of 72 due to its decent amenities and attractions, parks, restaurants, arts and culture.

According to VisitMidland.com, you should check out Summer Mummers, a unique performing arts experience, go on a hunt for Midland’s unique murals all over town, or take a day trip to nearby Big Bend National Park.

Lake Charles, Louisiana

  • 2022 1-bedroom rent :  $696.33
  • Monthly expenditures : $3,764.39

You’ll pay the least amount of rent in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which has a livability score of 70, and the lowest overall monthly expenditures, too. But don’t think that means there’s nothing to see or do here.

VisitLakeCharles.org describes the town as having “A Cajun personality with a Texas flair.” Being actually lakeside also lends itself to a lot of marine activities at the Bord du Lac Marina, Prien Lake Park, or scenic North Beach. Casinos, bars and restaurants, such as Panoramic Music House, feature lots of great live music. The town also hosts numerous festivals, such as the Smoke & Barrel, whiskey and BBQ events and the spooky Lost Hollows tour.

Methodology: To find the best cities to live on less than $4,000 per month, GOBankingRates first used ApartmentList data to find (1) average 2022 one-bedroom rents. GOBanking Rates then used Sperling’s Best to find the (2) overall cost of living index for each selected city. Next, GOBankingRates used (3) data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amounts to determine how much a person might spend living in each city monthly. GOBankingRates then added monthly costs together. In order for a place to be qualified for the study, it had (4) to have a livability score of 75 or above, as sourced from AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of October 12, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 3 Best Cities To Live on a Budget of $4,000 a Month

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Good Samaritan search in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Disrespectful delivery upsets Andrews parents

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ashley and Waylon Wiley say they typically have good experiences with Amazon deliveries and think this was more of a case of a “bad apple” delivery driver. But that doesn’t change the fact that they’re upset that their son’s expensive Christmas gift wasn’t handled with care while being delivered. Caught on […]
ANDREWS, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke. Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood. Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Free Thanksgiving boxes

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal. Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Hogan Park renovations have community asking questions

MIDLAND, Texas — In 2021, plans for a Hogan Park renovation were released. Updates in the form of a splash pad, outdoor grass amphitheater, turf baseball, softball, soccer and football fields and a 7-mile trailhead were included. The project being spearheaded by the Midland Quality of Place Conservancy. "We're...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Firehawk Aerospace to test hybrid rockets in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Firehawk Aerospace will be coming to Midland after signing a two-year lease with the Midland Development Corporation. This will be the third aerospace company to make a home in Midland. The lease will grant them use of land owned by the MDC. The land will be...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest

Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa to honor Dia de los Muertos with a parade

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa community members will come together Saturday to honor Dia de los Muertos with a parade. Participants will meet at the La Hacienda Vieja location in Odessa at 6 p.m. and follow a route that ends at the Ector County ISD Administration Building. After the parade,...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Animal Shelter to offer holiday vaccination special

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be offering a holiday vaccination special for all cats. All vaccinations will only be $5 for the rest of October. People can find out more information about the vaccination deal and other services at the Odessa Police Department Facebook page.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa warns of water main break

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning customers they might experience low pressure due to a water main break Wednesday. Those most impacted will be near the 1100 block of Roxanna, the 1100 block of West Avenue, the 300-400 blocks of Anne and the 300 block of E. Clements.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

RSV cases growing in Midland, amongst nationwide surge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, an acute respiratory infection common in children under the age of 5 in the fall and winter months but can also occur in adults. Infection Preventionist at Midland Memorial Hospital, Val Sparks, explains ways RSV is spread. “RSV is spread...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County missing person found

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
207K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy