ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The crisis pregnancy center next door: How taxpayer money intended for poor families is funding a growing anti-abortion movement

By Casey Tolan, Isabelle Chapman. Photographs by Maddie McGarvey for CNN, Majlie de Puy Kamp
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment

This story was originally published in ProPublica. Tim Ryan is a “crazy, lying fraud.” That’s how J.D. Vance, the bestselling memoirist turned Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, opened his remarks at a September rally alongside Donald Trump in the middle of the congressional district Ryan has represented for two decades. Ryan seems like an unlikely […] The post Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
drugstorenews.com

McKesson debuts state-of-the-art distribution center in Ohio

McKesson has opened a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical distribution center in Jeffersonville, Ohio, centrally located between Cincinnati and Columbus. The new facility will distribute pharmaceutical, over-the-counter and home healthcare products as well as consumer packaged goods to customers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It's the largest in...
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
wksu.org

'Ohio has a particular appetite for Christian Nationalism,' group says

A group called Vote Common Good that targets evangelicals who are not comfortable with extreme right-wing politics held a public training at Central Christian Church in Springfield for about 20 people last week. Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where...
OHIO STATE
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville teacher placed on leave after concerning video

The teacher in this story resigned his position on Oct. 28, 2022. For newer coverage, follow this link. WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What are the graduation rates for Columbus City Schools?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools is looking to increase its graduation rate to 86% by 2026. The district offered an update Tuesday on its efforts after two years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Columbus City Schools Chief Performance Officer Dr. Russell Brown said despite the pandemic, the district saw a small shift in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye

Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County agencies to take back prescription drugs this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, New Albany and […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Movie screened in Gahanna addresses PTSD in first responders

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, call 988. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio first responders are coming together in support of each other’s mental health. Studies show police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. A new movie […]
GAHANNA, OH
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy