The crisis pregnancy center next door: How taxpayer money intended for poor families is funding a growing anti-abortion movement

3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment
This story was originally published in ProPublica. Tim Ryan is a “crazy, lying fraud.” That’s how J.D. Vance, the bestselling memoirist turned Republican Senate candidate from Ohio, opened his remarks at a September rally alongside Donald Trump in the middle of the congressional district Ryan has represented for two decades. Ryan seems like an unlikely […] The post Tim Ryan: The working-class-jobs candidate in the era of resentment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
drugstorenews.com
McKesson debuts state-of-the-art distribution center in Ohio
McKesson has opened a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical distribution center in Jeffersonville, Ohio, centrally located between Cincinnati and Columbus. The new facility will distribute pharmaceutical, over-the-counter and home healthcare products as well as consumer packaged goods to customers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It's the largest in...
wksu.org
'Ohio has a particular appetite for Christian Nationalism,' group says
A group called Vote Common Good that targets evangelicals who are not comfortable with extreme right-wing politics held a public training at Central Christian Church in Springfield for about 20 people last week. Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where...
Ohio House candidate owes $1.3 million from 2014 fraud judgement, plaintiff says
A Columbus area GOP candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives told the state’s ethics commission this month that he failed to disclose a pair of creditors who say he owes them $1.3 million. Ohio ethics laws require House candidates to disclose their sources of income, plus their debtors...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
Suspensions slap sorority, 2 fraternities at Ohio State during Greek life investigations
Hazing was among the charges hurled at one fraternity while Ohio State University officials have been investigating four Greek organizations during the fall semester.
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
Westerville teacher placed on leave after concerning video
The teacher in this story resigned his position on Oct. 28, 2022. For newer coverage, follow this link. WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville […]
Ohio State earned $34M in city’s biggest-ever jobs incentive, replaced by a bigger one
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University exited early from what had been the largest economic incentive deal in Columbus history – as it entered the new record holder. But even lopping off the last three years of a 15-year deal, OSU Wexner Medical Center already created 3,000 more jobs than the 5,600 […]
Two local men indicted for using excessive force as law enforcement officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two men were charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, Jr., 46, of Chillicothe. That indictment was unsealed today at the defendants’ […]
Columbus woman claims 1986 guilty plea was forged, fights to have conviction expunged
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman trying to plead her case, a case that dates back to the mid-1980s, was dealt a blow Monday. Betty Hines served four years on a felonious assault charge, was released, and went to work. She said her name, signed on a form that ultimately entered the guilty plea, was […]
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
cwcolumbus.com
City attorney: agreement near to force Latitude Five25 owners to sell or face takeover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owners of a troubled apartment complex at the center of a legal battle over numerous tenant complaints could soon be forced to sell or face a takeover, the Columbus City Attorney's Office said. Paxe Latitude LP has owned Latitude Five25 since October 2021. The...
cwcolumbus.com
Man accused of Powell stabbing appears in court; daughter says he is 'not a violent man'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man who investigators said stabbed a married couple at the assisted living facility where all three lived is now charged with two counts of felonious assault. Gebru Berihun, 66, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court via video from the county jail where he’s...
What are the graduation rates for Columbus City Schools?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools is looking to increase its graduation rate to 86% by 2026. The district offered an update Tuesday on its efforts after two years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Columbus City Schools Chief Performance Officer Dr. Russell Brown said despite the pandemic, the district saw a small shift in […]
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye
Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
Franklin County agencies to take back prescription drugs this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, New Albany and […]
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
Movie screened in Gahanna addresses PTSD in first responders
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, call 988. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio first responders are coming together in support of each other’s mental health. Studies show police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. A new movie […]
Comments / 2