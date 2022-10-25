Read full article on original website
"Power of Women in Country Music" opens at N.C. Museum of History
🎤 Howdy, friends. Lucille here. North Carolina's Museum of History opens its Power of Women in Country Music exhibit Friday. The show runs through Feb. 26 and is curated by the GRAMMY Museum. I was lucky enough to preview the small but mighty collection of some of the most...
