Grand Junction, CO

Joe O’Dea on the Campaign Trail in Grand Junction

By Michael Logerwell
 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Senatorial candidate Joe O’Dea spoke with supporters in front of the old Mesa County Courthouse this past Friday.

O’Dea attacked his opponent Senator, Michael Bennet along with President Joe Biden. O’Dea also mentioned many hot-button political issues today such as inflation, gas prices, and energy. Inflation in particular resonated with his supporters.

“I believe that Joe O’Dea resembles everything we need right now to fight inflation, [and] to fight gas prices,” said David Proctor, a CMU Young Republicans club member.

O’Dea’s campaign website lists his first priority as “reducing Biden-era spending to reduce inflation.” While Senator Bennet’s campaign website does not directly mention inflation it says the senator has worked across the state to increase supply and lower the cost of housing. In addition, Bennet’s campaign says he has introduced legislation to hold oil companies accountable for racketeering.

A recent Maris College Poll published on October 11th shows Joe O’Dea trailing incumbent Michael Bennet by 7 points Election day is on November 8th.

KREX

