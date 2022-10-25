Read full article on original website
Voting by mail in Minnesota? Don't forget the witness signature
Minnesota absentee ballot rejections are up from 2018 — and missing witness signatures are once again a common culprit, election officials say. By the numbers: About 6,200 of the more than 288,000 ballots returned to local election offices as of Thursday were deemed ineligible, per the Secretary of State's office.That rejection rate is up more than 30% from the same point in the 2018 election. Driving the rejections: Just under 40% of the ineligible ballots lacked a witness signature, a slight increase from 2018. Between the lines: Minnesota waived the witness signature requirement in 2020 as part of an agreement...
Political Pulse: Debates dwindle in Colorado's top races and more political headlines
Data: Brookings Institution; Chart: Axios VisualsPolitical candidates in Colorado and across the nation are forgoing debates — and their rivals want to make them pay a price.Why it matters: Debates — once considered a frank exchange about serious issues — have become a casualty of politicians' increasing ability to bypass traditional media and avoid impromptu missteps.By the numbers: In 2010, there were a total of 17 debates across the five most competitive Senate races. This year, there will be only six, according to Brookings.Details: Colorado's top midterm races exemplify this trend.In the U.S. Senate race, the candidates agreed to only...
Washington kids' test scores fell. So did the nation's.
Caption: Data: The Nation's Report Card; Chart: Axios VisualsMath and reading scores for Washington students are down from pre-pandemic times — but our kids' struggles roughly mirror those of others around the country, new data shows.Driving the news: The National Assessment of Educational Progress, often referred to as the "nation's report card," came out this week, showing the largest decline ever recorded in math scores among U.S. fourth and eighth graders.Zoom in: In Washington, math scores for eighth graders were the lowest they've been since 2000., while fourth graders' math scores were similarly lower than they've been in at least...
GOP scoffs at Stacey Abrams' voter-suppression warnings in Georgia
Democrat Stacey Abrams is again raising concerns about voter suppression in Georgia, rejecting claims that record early turnout has undermined her criticism of the state's new Republican-crafted election law. Why it matters: Abrams, who became a national voting rights advocate after her narrow 2018 defeat, is trailing GOP Gov. Brian...
Your guide to school bonds, overrides and city propositions in metro Phoenix
We've already walked you through the 10 statewide ballot propositions, but there are a few other hyperlocal questions you'll be asked to weigh in on in November's election. MesaQuestion 1: Home ruleMesa is asking voters to continue to allow the city council to decide how much of its tax revenue it will spend instead of adhering to spending limits set by the state. Most Arizona cities operate under these "home rule" provisions. Mesa says it would have to cut its budget by about $825 million if voters do not approve the measure. Question 2: Public safety bondThe city wants voters...
Obama, Gabbard, headed to Metro Detroit to stump for gov. candidates
Both gubernatorial candidates are hosting national figures this weekend to drive momentum among their bases. Driving the news: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hosting former President Barack Obama at Detroit's Renaissance High School Saturday. Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and lieutenant governor nominee Shane Hernandez have an event on Saturday with Tulsi...
Arizona AG agrees not to enforce near-total abortion ban until 2023
Arizona's near total ban on abortions won't be enforced until at least 2023 after the state's attorney general reached an agreement with Planned Parenthood, prompting the group to resume abortion services there Thursday, per Bloomberg Law. Driving the news: Brittany Fonteno, who heads Planned Parenthood Arizona, said at a news...
State's medical cannabis program doesn't meet demand, advocates warn
A state program that allows doctors to prescribe low-THC cannabis to patients with epilepsy, PTSD and other medical conditions isn't growing fast enough to meet demand, veterans advocates warned ahead of a Department of Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday. Driving the news: The Public Safety Commission will take public comment...
Survey: Virginians less wary of driving high
Many Virginians don’t view driving under the influence of marijuana to be as dangerous as drunk driving, per a survey conducted by the state’s Cannabis Control Authority. By the numbers: 11% of respondents said they had driven while stoned in the month before the survey was taken. Only...
Hal Cato lands top Middle Tennessee nonprofit gig
Hal Cato was named the new CEO of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee on Thursday.Why it matters: After months of teasing a possible run for mayor of Nashville, Cato instead landed one of the city's most prominent and consequential nonprofit jobs.The Community Foundation is a nonprofit asset management organization that connects donors to philanthropic causes. The group has donated more than $1.1 billion to charitable organizations.Flashback: Cato was viewed as a likely mayoral candidate after word of his exit from another nonprofit, Thistle Farms, got out earlier this year.Instead, Cato decided against a run, stirring up speculation he may land the Community Foundation's top job.He replaces Ellen Lehman, who founded the Community Foundation 30 years ago.What he's saying: "The Community Foundation is a critical anchor institution of the greater Nashville area that seeks to solve complex community issues through generosity while reminding us who we are when we’re at our best," Cato says.
Push to get new COVID booster comes as Florida braces for flu season
President Biden just got the updated COVID-19 booster shot, and urged Americans to do the same. But Tampa Bay isn't buying it. What he's saying: "Now is the time to do it — by Halloween, if you can," Biden said Tuesday. "That's the best time. And that way you can be protected for the holidays."
Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $260K
While higher mortgage rates have slowed sales, Twin Cities home prices continue to grow, according to the latest data from Minneapolis Area Realtors. Whether you're on the hunt or just curious about what's available in this shifting market, we found five sweet homes listed below $375,000.5701 42nd Ave. S. — $259,900Why we love it: This corner lot charmer is ideal for working from home, features fiber-optic internet and is a quick walk to the Mississippi River.Location: Morris Park (Minneapolis)Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,010 square feetListed by: Cameron Voss at Edina Realty, Inc.Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement with...
Six non-Halloween things to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
🔥 Watch Barebones Puppets’ larger-than-life Fall Extravaganza show this weekend on the Midtown Greenway. Presales are sold out, but walk-up tickets are available. 🖼️ Explore designer’s showrooms and shop local artists at International Market Square’s fall art crawl tonight. Free.🍺 Bring your best beer to the Homebrew Competition & Festival on Saturday in Minneapolis. Anyone can submit their own homebrews or show up for free samples. $5 per beer entered.🌽 Battle it out at the Fall Cornhole Classic Tournament on Saturday in Minneapolis. The winning team gets $500. $40 entry fee per team. 🎨 Explore a giant sculpture park, meet local artists and watch fireworks at Franconia’s Minnesota Art Explosion on Saturday. It’s an hour away, but Franconia has a free shuttle bus to and from the Twin Cities. 🍭 Celebrate the opening of Spinning Wylde’s cotton candy cafe in Union Depot on Saturday. The preview party includes a hula hoop dance party and free ice cream. Free.
The Scottsdale cowboy, Kyler's green suit and 3 other Arizona Halloween costumes
If you're still not sure what to wear for Hallo-weekend, we thought of a few easy costumes that will let everyone know you're an Arizonan. 🤠 The Old Town Scottsdale cowboy: If you've been to the Valley's epicenter of night life, you've seen the giant cowboy sign welcoming you. The costume: Grab a red long sleeve shirt, a cowboy hat and boots and you're set. Maybe carry around a bottle of Grey Goose to sell the Scottsdale angle. 🟢 Kyler Murray's lime green pantsuit: The Arizona Cardinals quarterback stepped out in a vibrant pantsuit before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles...
Minnesota sees spike in RSV cases, hospitalizations
A respiratory virus that causes coughs and other cold symptoms is once again driving up hospitalizations in the Twin Cities. But this time, COVID isn't the culprit. What's happening: Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, spiked across Minnesota this month, recent Department of Health data shows.Why it matters: For most people, RSV is a mild virus that resembles a common cold. But it can be serious for infants, young children and seniors.The big picture: It's not just Minnesota. Physicians across the country have reported seeing more RSV cases in recent weeks, Axios' Herb Scribner writes. Case numbers have already...
5 easy Minnesota-themed Halloween costumes
If you still need to find a Halloween costume, fear not — I came up with five ideas you can put together in a pinch to amuse fellow Minnesotans. How to do it: Dress in all yellow with a mini crown, sash and pageant queen-style hair. Hold a stick of butter and knife for extra points.
"Power of Women in Country Music" opens at N.C. Museum of History
🎤 Howdy, friends. Lucille here. North Carolina's Museum of History opens its Power of Women in Country Music exhibit Friday. The show runs through Feb. 26 and is curated by the GRAMMY Museum. I was lucky enough to preview the small but mighty collection of some of the most...
Get grabbed, restrained and dragged away at Utah's haunted houses
Utah haunted houses have added another level to the jump scare: human touch. What's happening: Most professional haunts are now offering "touch" ticket upgrades. Because just having someone chase you around with a chainsaw isn't scary enough. How it works: Guests who pay a premium wear a glowing necklace or...
Go to Ferndale for this maple bacon doughnut
👋 Sam here! Next time you're in the mood for a doughnut, drive five minutes down Woodward, past the sadly shuttered Dutch Girl Donuts, and hit One Eyed Betty's. The intrigue: The place isn't necessarily known for their doughnuts despite offering a weekly special — but their fully glazed homemade maple bacon doughnut that includes chocolate and strawberry dipping sauce was perfect.
