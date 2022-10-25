Hal Cato was named the new CEO of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee on Thursday.Why it matters: After months of teasing a possible run for mayor of Nashville, Cato instead landed one of the city's most prominent and consequential nonprofit jobs.The Community Foundation is a nonprofit asset management organization that connects donors to philanthropic causes. The group has donated more than $1.1 billion to charitable organizations.Flashback: Cato was viewed as a likely mayoral candidate after word of his exit from another nonprofit, Thistle Farms, got out earlier this year.Instead, Cato decided against a run, stirring up speculation he may land the Community Foundation's top job.He replaces Ellen Lehman, who founded the Community Foundation 30 years ago.What he's saying: "The Community Foundation is a critical anchor institution of the greater Nashville area that seeks to solve complex community issues through generosity while reminding us who we are when we’re at our best," Cato says.

