Read full article on original website
Related
Allure
Beloved K-Beauty Brand Then I Met You Is Discounted for the First Time Ever
It seems like there's a new beauty sale every day, so when we're really excited to share news about a sale, it's a real treat. Founded by Charlotte Cho, cofounder of Soko Glam and all-around K-beauty expert, Then I Met You has stolen the hearts of many Allure editors. Well, due to overwhelming demand over the past four years, the Korean-beauty-inspired brand is discounting its lineup for the first time ever. Say hello to Then I Met You's first-ever Friends & Family Sale.
Allure
Is It Ever OK for Non-Hispanic Brands to Give Their Products Spanish Names?
In an attempt to draw in more Latinx consumers, some brands are crossing the cultural appropriation line. Kylie Jenner is sitting in her car with her iPhone camera flipped toward her. It's an up-close and personal shot as she swipes a layer of sheer watermelon pink gloss on her pre-lined lips. It seems like an innocent video of the beauty mogul sharing her favorite shade, Besitos (little kisses), from her best-selling line of ultra-shiny Underestimated Gloss Drips… until you look at the comments.
Comments / 0