What is a 'tripledemic?' Doctors warn of severe flu, RSV seasons
AUSTIN, Texas — Flu cases are rapidly rising across the nation and that includes in Travis County. On top of that, RSV cases are also high, with some Austin-area hospitals saying they are being inundated with cases in children. Some doctors say we could see what is being called...
Austin hospitals asking for discretion going to ERs as they see uptick in pediatric cases
Hospitals in Austin say they're seeing more kids in their emergency rooms with respiratory illnesses and flu.
Texas medical expert shares the latest news on updated COVID-19 vaccines
We're closing in on cold and flu season, and of course, the new addition to that list is COVID-19. Dr. Neil Wingkun, an emergency room physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, joins us to discuss the newly updated COVID-19 vaccines and how they can protect people against the worst outcomes of the virus.
Chronic homelessness on the rise, experts discuss how to aid vulnerable population
“People experiencing homelessness are medically and socially complex. (They are) highly vulnerable with disproportionately higher morbidity and mortality than the general population... But there are effective care models to address their needs and improve outcomes. It starts with compassion, dignity, and trust and meeting people where they are," Dr. Tim Mercer said.
Close to 10,000 doses of naloxone received by Travis County to distribute
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a nationwide crisis that’s hit home. "In the first six months of this year alone we’ve seen almost double the rate of fentanyl deaths and opioid deaths in our community," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown at a press conference Monday morning. The...
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Catch this full KVUE Defenders report tonight on KVUE News at 10 p.m. For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation.
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
Austin falls to No. 13 on list of Top 25 best places to live in U.S.
It's no surprise, it's pretty darn expensive to live here.
Austin woman trying for baby says Texas abortion law nearly caused her death
Amanda experienced complications in her pregnancy that meant she was inevitably going to lose her baby and threaten her life. But because of Texas' abortion law, the family had no choice but to wait until that miscarriage happened or wait until Amanda was sick enough doctors thought she could die.
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
Texas Man Dies After Wife Was On Hold With 911 For Over 15 Minutes
"When you hear the phone ring for 15 minutes and you can't get to anybody to help you is the worst nightmare that you could have."
Severe storms, flooding rain to spread from Texas to Midwest, East through Halloween
A storm system punching into Texas and the South will bring threats of severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall through Saturday before sliding into the Midwest and East from Sunday through Halloween.
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
Liberty Hill ISD issues 2-hour delay due to severe weather threat
Due to a threat of severe weather Friday morning, the Liberty Hill Independent School District pushed back the start of classes two hours.
Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
Mobile Loaves and Fishes breaks ground on village expansion; 1,400 more homes to come for homeless
Mobile Loaves and Fishes, an Austin nonprofit that serves the city's homeless community, broke ground on its village expansion on Wednesday.
Pflugerville Police says missing woman was found safe
The 66-year-old woman was found safe near the intersection of Harris Ridge Boulevard and Parmer Lane.
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
Texas State sued for withholding data on student discipline for marijuana offenses
Who is being disciplined for marijuana offenses at Texas State University and who is not? That's the question at the center of a lawsuit filed against the university.
