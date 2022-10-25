ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

CBS Austin

Texas medical expert shares the latest news on updated COVID-19 vaccines

We're closing in on cold and flu season, and of course, the new addition to that list is COVID-19. Dr. Neil Wingkun, an emergency room physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, joins us to discuss the newly updated COVID-19 vaccines and how they can protect people against the worst outcomes of the virus.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Chronic homelessness on the rise, experts discuss how to aid vulnerable population

“People experiencing homelessness are medically and socially complex. (They are) highly vulnerable with disproportionately higher morbidity and mortality than the general population... But there are effective care models to address their needs and improve outcomes. It starts with compassion, dignity, and trust and meeting people where they are," Dr. Tim Mercer said.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
JARRELL, TX
fox7austin.com

Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Washington, DC
