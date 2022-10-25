As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time. Pritzker was elected in 2018 to be the state’s 43rd Governor. Since taking office the following January, taxes in Illinois have increased each year. Illinoisans already pay among the highest tax burden in the country. Under Pritzker, more than 20 new tax increases have been implemented, according to Justin Carlson of the Illinois Policy Institute.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO