Statewide Weekly Crop Report
The latest weekly crop report for the State of Illinois shows progression in the corn and soybean harvest. Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener says 78% of soybeans have now been harvested. That’s ahead of last year at this time and the five year average. 67% of winter wheat has been...
Illinois Student Test Scores Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
(Springfield, IL) — Scores on reading and math exams by Illinois students remain below pre-pandemic levels. Results of this year’s Nation’s Report Card show about 20-percent fewer Illinois students met standards in English compared to 2019, and two-percent less than last year. Around 19-percent fewer students met math standards compared to 2019, but remained level with 2021. No federal mandated testing took place in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time. Pritzker was elected in 2018 to be the state’s 43rd Governor. Since taking office the following January, taxes in Illinois have increased each year. Illinoisans already pay among the highest tax burden in the country. Under Pritzker, more than 20 new tax increases have been implemented, according to Justin Carlson of the Illinois Policy Institute.
Poll Shows Pritzker’s Lead over Bailey Shrinking
(Springfield, IL) — A new poll shows Governor Pritzker’s lead in the governor’s race may be shrinking. An Emerson College, WGN-TV and The Hill survey of Illinois voters finds half of voters support Pritzker’s re-election, while 41-percent support his Republican opponent State Senator Darren Bailey. Since last month’s Illinois poll, the governor has gained just one percentage point, while Bailey has gained five percentage points.
Illinois Governor candidates continue get-out-the-vote efforts with two weeks left
With less than two weeks before the polls close, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue their get out the vote efforts. After an official event Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his campaign’s efforts over the next two weeks are to get people to vote. In a social media video Tuesday, Darren...
IDPH offers Halloween Safety Tips
The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering some tips to stay safe this Halloween. This is the third Halloween since the pandemic started, but it’s still a good idea to make sure you are up to date on COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, according to IDPH. Also, they recommend to carry hand sanitizer and avoid large crowds say State Public Health spokesperson Mike Claffey.
Illinois AG Warns About Student Loan Debt Relief Scams
(Chicago, IL) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning student loan borrowers to be on the lookout for scammers posing as debt relief and debt consolidation companies. The scammers are looking to steal personal information and money. Borrowers should exercise caution if they receive unsolicited phone calls, letters in the mail, emails, texts or social media messages from entities offering student loan debt relief. They will receive more reliable guidance by using a personal loan service or going through the Department of Education.
