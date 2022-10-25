ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: 3 charged for hoarding 200 cats in Winsted home

Three people are facing charges after 200 cats were found inside a home in Winsted. Police say they received an anonymous phone call about a sick cat on Moore Avenue. Officers noticed an odor when they arrived and soon discovered the cats. A total of eight people, including two children,...
WINSTED, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy