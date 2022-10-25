Read full article on original website
Related
KIYC: Thousands of NJ residents are in court-ordered guardianships. Some fight to get rights back
More than 36,000 people in New Jersey live under court-ordered guardianships, essentially losing many or most of their rights, a Kane In Your Corner investigation finds.
Ballot proposition would prevent redevelopment of St. James' Gyrodyne property
Plans to develop the 75-acre Gyrodyne property in St. James could be stopped if voters support a ballot proposition next month.
Nearly 20 officers respond to Fairfield home after man failed to appear in court
A Fairfield man, with a lengthy criminal history, was arrested by police Wednesday night on Mona Terrace after he refused to come out of his home for a half an hour.
Suspect sought in statewide ATM fraud investigation
Police have released a photo of a person wanted in connection with a statewide ATM fraud investigation.
Professor: Breach caused by Superstorm Sandy helped clean the Great South Bay, but concerns remain
The storm ripped through a part of Fire Island, causing a breach west of Smith Point Park that let water flow from the ocean into Bellport Bay.
News 12
Police: 3 charged for hoarding 200 cats in Winsted home
Three people are facing charges after 200 cats were found inside a home in Winsted. Police say they received an anonymous phone call about a sick cat on Moore Avenue. Officers noticed an odor when they arrived and soon discovered the cats. A total of eight people, including two children,...
Customers report growing concern over PNC Bank ATM fraud - here's why
There is a growing concern for PNC Bank ATM fraud in New Jersey.
An alert if you use PNC Bank: There is growing concern for widespread ATM fraud in NJ. Here’s why.
An alert if you use PNC Bank -- there is a growing concern for widespread ATM fraud in New Jersey.
10 years later: Amateur photographer captures nature's fury before, after Superstorm Sandy
10 years ago today, the final warnings went out to towns all over New Jersey – it was time to evacuate before Superstorm Sandy slammed ashore. That included Belmar, which saw devastating impacts all over town.
Police: Man charged for stealing catalytic converters at Rhinebeck festival
Several catalytic converters were stolen outside of the Sheep and Wool Festival hosted by the Dutchess County Fairgrounds on Oct. 16.
What happens when a neighborhood disappears? A look inside Woodbridge’s post-Sandy transformation
What happens when a neighborhood disappears? That's the question officials in Woodbridge faced when 165 homeowners in one corner of the city took buyouts after their homes were flooded by Superstorm Sandy.
Comments / 0