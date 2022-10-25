Read full article on original website
Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., 76, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Al was born July 5, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Alfred J. and Amelia Labate Catheline. He was a lifelong area resident who grew up in the Smoky Hollow neighborhood and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He and his brother Felix caddied at Squaw Creek Golf Course as youths.
Ronald P. Welcome, Windham, Ohio
WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Welcome age 68, formerly of Windham, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday morning October 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born on May 22, 1954 in Ravenna, Ohio the son of the late Earl Bernard Welcome, Jr....
Paul M. Baboons, Girard, Ohio-obit
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Babbony, 94, of Girard passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Paul was born October 9, 1928 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Ada (Crawford) Babbony. He worked as a brakeman and yard conductor on...
Dora Mae Root, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora Mae Root passed away Thursday morning October 27, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by love. Dora was born January 22, 1934, daughter of Alfred Palumbo and Jeannette Miller. Dora enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards, and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. Her real...
Donna Mae Harris, North Bloomfield, Ohio-obit
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Mae Harris, 78, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home. She was born July 17, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Myron and Alice (Slavin) Reese. Donna was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High...
Walter Swank, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter “Shorty” W. Swank, age 84, of Sebring passed away at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was born June 30, 1938, in Lake Milton, Ohio to the late Russell and Kathryn (Wortman) Swank. Walter worked in various occupations over...
Joseph Petro, Campbell, Ohio-obit
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a short illness, Joseph Petro, 95, a life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Cleveland VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and United States Navy from 1946...
Carol Ann Ford, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Ford age 59, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Hospital. She was born July 16, 1963, to the late Phillip and JoAnn (Carver) Stumphf. Carol was a graduate of Southeast High School. She previously worked at a bakery in Kent.
Barbara L. Fields, Masury, Ohio
MAURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Fields, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, October 23, 2022, while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital, following a period of declining health. She was 84. Barbara was born in Madison, Pennsylvania, on April 19, 1938, a daughter to Glenn...
Gary L. Slovinsky, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Slovinsky, age 75, of Vernon Township, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born April 15, 1947, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Nicholas and Mary J. (Sensesak) Slovinsky. He was a 1965 graduate...
Raymond E. Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Lewis, age 70, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on November 11, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Scott and Fran (Feenstra) Lewis. Ray was a 1970 graduate of Canfield High School. After graduation, he went on to work...
Eboney L. M. Johnson, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eboney L. M. Johnson 41, of Campbell, departed this life on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in St Elizabeth Healthcare Center. Eboney was born June 2, 1981 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Monroe Johnson and Cynthia Cheeks. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Home Health...
Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, 49, of 2041 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:28 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born July 13, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the...
Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., 49, of Warren, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 26, 1973 to Madeleine L. Carr and George F. Carr to a family of seven. He was educated in the Gary Indiana school system graduating from William...
Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Earl Van Fossan, age 64, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home in Columbiana. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Salem, a son of the late George and Lois Knavel Van Fossan. Bob is a...
Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz. Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing...
Elizabeth A. Badger, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Badger, age 60, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center. Elizabeth was born April 14, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Samuel and Margaret McPherson Badger, Sr. She was a...
Edward Hurayt, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hurayt, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 90. Edward was born August 4, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John and Anna (Bruzik) Hurayt. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Ed...
Elverna King, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Elverna King, 96, of Campbell, transitioned from her earthly labor to eternal peace on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Mrs. King was born August 21, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Ira and Augusta Myers Morrison.
Abbey Marie Przicina, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Abbey Marie Przicina passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born on Winter Solstice, December 21, 1990. Abbey, affectionately known as “Abb” grew up with her adoring brother, Casey, until he passed in December of 1999. Abb touched many hearts and...
