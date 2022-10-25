Read full article on original website
Related
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois Investing $3M To Support Local Tourism Promotion
(Springfield, IL) — Illinois is investing nearly three-million-dollars to support local tourism promotional efforts across the state. The funding is through the Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program. The program provides funding for promotional efforts by local governments, and municipalities, non-profits and local promotional groups. Last year, more than 97-million people visited Illinois, spending billions across the State’s economy.
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois Governor candidates continue get-out-the-vote efforts with two weeks left
With less than two weeks before the polls close, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue their get out the vote efforts. After an official event Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his campaign’s efforts over the next two weeks are to get people to vote. In a social media video Tuesday, Darren...
vandaliaradio.com
Poll Shows Pritzker’s Lead over Bailey Shrinking
(Springfield, IL) — A new poll shows Governor Pritzker’s lead in the governor’s race may be shrinking. An Emerson College, WGN-TV and The Hill survey of Illinois voters finds half of voters support Pritzker’s re-election, while 41-percent support his Republican opponent State Senator Darren Bailey. Since last month’s Illinois poll, the governor has gained just one percentage point, while Bailey has gained five percentage points.
vandaliaradio.com
State and Local Police are Beefing Up Enforcement for the Halloween Weekend
More than one thousand people have died on Illinois roads so far this year, and the state department of transportation is hoping this weekend doesn’t bring about any more traffic deaths. Spokesperson Paul Wappel:. There will also be local roadside safety checks. Wappel urges Halloween partygoers to plan how...
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois AG Warns About Student Loan Debt Relief Scams
(Chicago, IL) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning student loan borrowers to be on the lookout for scammers posing as debt relief and debt consolidation companies. The scammers are looking to steal personal information and money. Borrowers should exercise caution if they receive unsolicited phone calls, letters in the mail, emails, texts or social media messages from entities offering student loan debt relief. They will receive more reliable guidance by using a personal loan service or going through the Department of Education.
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois Student Test Scores Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
(Springfield, IL) — Scores on reading and math exams by Illinois students remain below pre-pandemic levels. Results of this year’s Nation’s Report Card show about 20-percent fewer Illinois students met standards in English compared to 2019, and two-percent less than last year. Around 19-percent fewer students met math standards compared to 2019, but remained level with 2021. No federal mandated testing took place in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
vandaliaradio.com
Statewide Weekly Crop Report
The latest weekly crop report for the State of Illinois shows progression in the corn and soybean harvest. Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener says 78% of soybeans have now been harvested. That’s ahead of last year at this time and the five year average. 67% of winter wheat has been...
vandaliaradio.com
IDPH offers Halloween Safety Tips
The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering some tips to stay safe this Halloween. This is the third Halloween since the pandemic started, but it’s still a good idea to make sure you are up to date on COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, according to IDPH. Also, they recommend to carry hand sanitizer and avoid large crowds say State Public Health spokesperson Mike Claffey.
Comments / 0