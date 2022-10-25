ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

HuntingtonNow

Man Wanted in Theft of Cards From Target

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police are seeking a man who stole merchandise from a Commack store in July. A man stole Pokémon cards from Target, at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 6:11 p.m. on July 31. The merchandise was valued at approximately Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Ronkonkoma

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found dead on a Long Island street. The incident occurred in Ronkonkoma around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Remington Boulevard. Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death after being found unconscious on...
RONKONKOMA, NY
longisland.com

Driver Wanted for Leaving the Scene of Shirley Three-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in October. A man driving an SUV rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck while traveling...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
milfordmirror.com

Police: Video shows man stealing from Milford convenience store

MILFORD — Police are looking to identify a man they say burglarized a convenience store in the city earlier this week. Officers responded to KS Mart, located at 548 Naugatuck Ave., around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the burglary, police said. Milford police released security footage from the store that...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
HARTFORD, CT

