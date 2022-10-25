Read full article on original website
Man Wanted in Theft of Cards From Target
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police are seeking a man who stole merchandise from a Commack store in July. A man stole Pokémon cards from Target, at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 6:11 p.m. on July 31. The merchandise was valued at approximately Read More ...
Cash reward offered for information on Ulta Beauty grand larceny on Oct. 9
Police are searching for the woman they say stole approximately $1,760 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty on Sunrise Highway on Oct. 9.
Police: Attempted larceny of an ATM at Islandia bank
News 12 photographers say they could see the damaged ATM still on the scene.
Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Ronkonkoma
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found dead on a Long Island street. The incident occurred in Ronkonkoma around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Remington Boulevard. Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death after being found unconscious on...
Medford 20-Year-Old Sentenced For Hate Crimes Targeting Day Laborers, Including Strangulation
A Long Island man who admitted to targeting Hispanic men before bringing them to remote locations and violently attacking them is heading to prison. Christopher Cella, age 20, of Medford, was sentenced to 3 ½ years behind bars Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Suffolk County Court after pleading guilty to multiple hate crimes, including strangulation and assault.
Police: Torrington man arrested for driving into 5 federal officers
A man from Torrington is facing charges after allegedly driving into five federal officers.
Police: Three men broke into Great Neck home Thursday morning
Detectives say early Thursday morning three men broke into a Great Neck home while people were sleeping inside.
CT man arrested for assaulting 5 federal police officers who pulled him over
A 32-year-old Connecticut man was arrested Thursday for assaulting five federal police officers while they attempted to pull him over, authorities said.
Massapequa Man Sentenced to Up to 15 Years in Prison for Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Massapequa man was sentenced to up to fifteen years in prison for a fatal drunk driving collision on Stewart Avenue in September 2020. John Cappello, 31, pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022, before Judge Robert Schwartz to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (a...
Early Addition: Suffolk County PD are on the hunt for a guy who stole $400 in Pokémon cards three months ago
Because they gotta catch him, here are your early links: Board of Election investigating Lee Zeldin, the "Wolf of Airbnb" has been caught, Geraldo Rivera loves the subway, and more. [ more › ]
Driver Wanted for Leaving the Scene of Shirley Three-Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in October. A man driving an SUV rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck while traveling...
DA: Medford man sentenced to 3.5 years for 'cruel and inhumane violence' against day laborers
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says Christopher Cella, 20, picked up three separate workers over a two-day span in both Farmingville and Medford.
NYC man caught stealing $5,000 of electronics from Target
Port Chester police say Target security saw the man in the store Wednesday, trying to remove electronics from a display - and recognized him as the suspect who stole $5000 in electronic equipment on Tuesday.
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
Police: Video shows man stealing from Milford convenience store
MILFORD — Police are looking to identify a man they say burglarized a convenience store in the city earlier this week. Officers responded to KS Mart, located at 548 Naugatuck Ave., around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the burglary, police said. Milford police released security footage from the store that...
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
Mineola man gets 1 year in jail, barred from owning animals for 50 years after killing 2 puppies
Prosecutors say Ellie Knoller, 32, beat two dogs so badly their internal organs were damaged.
Missing person found after Danbury police search near West Lake Reservoir
DANBURY — A missing person has been found after a search prompted a large police presence Tuesday evening in the area of Middle River and Aunt Hack roads, a city spokesperson said. A little before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Danbury police received a call "for missing distraught man" in...
Police: Mamaroneck overdose victim was shot in White Plains on Friday
A Mamaroneck man that died from an apparent drug overdose was also the victim of a shooting, according to Mamaroneck Village police.
