Eater

Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters

Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

2 years into Austin’s Project Connect, is the light rail still on track?

Earlier this year, the group overseeing Austin’s massive transit initiative, Project Connect, made an announcement: skyrocketing construction costs and the price of land would likely bring the price tag of the project up. The cost estimates for the light rail project, specifically, nearly doubled. Project leaders say they will not be asking taxpayers for another rate increase so they have some potentially tough decisions to make about how to move forward with the funding that's available. KXAN investigators took a closer look at what this means for keeping the project on track.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle

TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Rain and storms possible as front moves in to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The sunny streak marches on today with big changes expected on Friday. Sunshine for the win today with a warm breeze coming off the Gulf in advance of the next storm system allowing highs to return to the low 80s. This will also lead to increasing clouds...
AUSTIN, TX
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
JARRELL, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas

In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
LEANDER, TX
Austin Monitor

Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief

In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Tornado near Jarrell damages dozens of homes, businesses

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged by a tornado overnight in Williamson County. Most of the severe damage happened off County Road 237. Unfortunately, a handful of homes that were under construction collapsed. "What we saw from the air today was at least three dozen...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Dash cam video captures crash after driver runs red light

AUSTIN, Texas - Frightening video of a crash in Northwest Austin will make you think twice about immediately taking off when the light turns green. Dash camera video shows a violent crash on US-183, all because someone blew through a red light, and it’s part of a troubling trend.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Jarrell residents clean up in the aftermath of yet another tornado

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jarell Monday night, causing widespread damage. Residents like Amanda Christopher spent most of their Tuesday cleaning up from the storm. “I like Jarrell. It’s a little small community, you know, nice and quiet. We normally don’t...
JARRELL, TX

