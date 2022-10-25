Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
Severe storms, flooding rain to spread from Texas to Midwest, East through Halloween
A storm system punching into Texas and the South will bring threats of severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall through Saturday before sliding into the Midwest and East from Sunday through Halloween.
foxsanantonio.com
How to spot credit card skimmers hidden inside grocery stores, ATMs and gas stations
AUSTIN, Texas — Credit card skimming is big business. The number of compromised cards is going up and the FBI says skimming will cost banks and consumers more than $1 billion this year. It’s a growing problem because gas pumps are no longer the primary target of skimmers. Crooks...
15 Austin ZIP codes now dominated by renters not homeowners
If you live in either the 78727 or 78744 ZIP code, odds are you’re renting.
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
Eater
Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters
Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
2 years into Austin’s Project Connect, is the light rail still on track?
Earlier this year, the group overseeing Austin’s massive transit initiative, Project Connect, made an announcement: skyrocketing construction costs and the price of land would likely bring the price tag of the project up. The cost estimates for the light rail project, specifically, nearly doubled. Project leaders say they will not be asking taxpayers for another rate increase so they have some potentially tough decisions to make about how to move forward with the funding that's available. KXAN investigators took a closer look at what this means for keeping the project on track.
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
fox7austin.com
Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
Austin airport smashes passenger record Monday thanks to F1 travel
For the second Monday in a row, Austin's airport has set a new record for the number of passengers in a single day.
fox7austin.com
Rain and storms possible as front moves in to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The sunny streak marches on today with big changes expected on Friday. Sunshine for the win today with a warm breeze coming off the Gulf in advance of the next storm system allowing highs to return to the low 80s. This will also lead to increasing clouds...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief
In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
Storms move out ahead of sunny Halloween weekend
Morning storms will clear to the east leaving behind a mainly dry and mild weekend. -Kristen Currie
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
fox7austin.com
Tornado near Jarrell damages dozens of homes, businesses
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged by a tornado overnight in Williamson County. Most of the severe damage happened off County Road 237. Unfortunately, a handful of homes that were under construction collapsed. "What we saw from the air today was at least three dozen...
fox7austin.com
Dash cam video captures crash after driver runs red light
AUSTIN, Texas - Frightening video of a crash in Northwest Austin will make you think twice about immediately taking off when the light turns green. Dash camera video shows a violent crash on US-183, all because someone blew through a red light, and it’s part of a troubling trend.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to Austin-Travis County, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Saturday. The crash happened on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road at around 4:30 p.m involving two vehicles.
KWTX
Jarrell residents clean up in the aftermath of yet another tornado
JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jarell Monday night, causing widespread damage. Residents like Amanda Christopher spent most of their Tuesday cleaning up from the storm. “I like Jarrell. It’s a little small community, you know, nice and quiet. We normally don’t...
Comments / 0