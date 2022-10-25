Read full article on original website
Paul M. Baboons, Girard, Ohio-obit
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul M. Babbony, 94, of Girard passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Paul was born October 9, 1928 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Ada (Crawford) Babbony. He worked as a brakeman and yard conductor on...
Jodi L. Scocchera, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jodi L. Scocchera, 64, of New Castle, passed away with family at her side Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, following a courageous battle with a debilitating illness. Jodi was born September 14, 1958, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Dallas P. and...
Ronald P. Welcome, Windham, Ohio
WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Welcome age 68, formerly of Windham, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday morning October 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born on May 22, 1954 in Ravenna, Ohio the son of the late Earl Bernard Welcome, Jr....
Dora Mae Root, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora Mae Root passed away Thursday morning October 27, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by love. Dora was born January 22, 1934, daughter of Alfred Palumbo and Jeannette Miller. Dora enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards, and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. Her real...
Walter Swank, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter “Shorty” W. Swank, age 84, of Sebring passed away at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital on October 25, 2022. He was born June 30, 1938, in Lake Milton, Ohio to the late Russell and Kathryn (Wortman) Swank. Walter worked in various occupations over...
Amy Porreca, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Porreca, 57, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. Mrs. Porreca was born September 27, 1965, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert and Elizabeth “Betty” (Chisholm) Yingling and later graduated from Sharon High School.
Joseph Petro, Campbell, Ohio-obit
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a short illness, Joseph Petro, 95, a life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Cleveland VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and United States Navy from 1946...
Gary L. Slovinsky, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Slovinsky, age 75, of Vernon Township, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was born April 15, 1947, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Nicholas and Mary J. (Sensesak) Slovinsky. He was a 1965 graduate...
Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., 76, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Al was born July 5, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Alfred J. and Amelia Labate Catheline. He was a lifelong area resident who grew up in the Smoky Hollow neighborhood and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He and his brother Felix caddied at Squaw Creek Golf Course as youths.
Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Wayne” Ritter, originally of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, presently of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at 2:43 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 with his son, daughter and son-in-law by his side. He was 83 years old. Mr. Ritter was born on June 2,...
Mary Ann (DuBois) Neider, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (DuBois) Neider, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh after a brief illness. She was 83. Mrs. Neider was born January 27, 1939, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Peter M. and Elizabeth (Herrmann) DuBois. She...
Barbara L. Fields, Masury, Ohio
MAURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Fields, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, October 23, 2022, while a patient at Sharon Regional Hospital, following a period of declining health. She was 84. Barbara was born in Madison, Pennsylvania, on April 19, 1938, a daughter to Glenn...
Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Shawn E. Carr, Sr., 49, of Warren, died on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 26, 1973 to Madeleine L. Carr and George F. Carr to a family of seven. He was educated in the Gary Indiana school system graduating from William...
Edward Hurayt, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Hurayt, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 90. Edward was born August 4, 1932, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to John and Anna (Bruzik) Hurayt. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Ed...
Eboney L. M. Johnson, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eboney L. M. Johnson 41, of Campbell, departed this life on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in St Elizabeth Healthcare Center. Eboney was born June 2, 1981 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Monroe Johnson and Cynthia Cheeks. She was employed at St. Elizabeth Home Health...
Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monisa Karen “Japper” Mallory, 49, of 2041 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:28 a.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born July 13, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the...
Billie E. James, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie E. James, 86, of North Lima, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman surrounded by her family. Mrs. James was born on May 11, 1936, in New Middletown, a daughter of John and Dorothy (Baun)...
Raymond E. Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Lewis, age 70, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on November 11, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Scott and Fran (Feenstra) Lewis. Ray was a 1970 graduate of Canfield High School. After graduation, he went on to work...
Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denny” Zinz, Sr. passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 16, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William R. Zinz and Sarah Schuller Zinz. Denny was a 1960 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, continuing...
David V. Lundin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David V. Lundin, 76, passed away Monday afternoon, October 24, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center. David was born on March 31, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of the late Carl and Opal Lundin. He was a forklift driver at Thermo-O-Link. David was a...
