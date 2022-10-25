Read full article on original website
Related
World’s largest wave pool planned for Hawaii during historic water crisis
"This is capitalism destroying the natural world."
Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Maui’s lighting ordinance
Maui has approved an ordinance that regulates the blue light that is emitted by outdoor fixtures.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
PHOTOS: Waikiki Beach in the late 1940s, early 1950s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
mauinow.com
Maui outdoor lighting ordinance victory for seabirds, turtles
In a victory for seabirds and turtles, Maui approved an ordinance regulating the amount of blue light that outdoor lighting fixtures can emit on the island. The ordinance was supported by the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Council of Hawai‘i and Earthjustice. The groups say the measure will help endangered sea turtles and Hawaiian petrels.
mauinow.com
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea launches 32nd Annual Virtual Day of Hope Run/Walk
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea announced the 32nd Annual Day of Hope Run/Walk, with closing ceremonies taking place on Nov. 20, 2022. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pacific Cancer Foundation, Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, and the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge. A...
KITV.com
Push for security on some Hawaii spots after hiker dies on closed Kauai falls
Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails -- after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs. Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking...
KITV.com
Short-term rental owners in Hawaii forced to face new ordinance demands
A new ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators. New law turns legal short term rental owners into illegal operators. An ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators.
Sleep inside a Hawaii volcano in 2023
And out of the 100 recipients from 20 countries, there was only one idea chosen for Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 years after riot, an inside look into what’s changed at Maui Correctional Center
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than three years after a jailhouse riot caused more than $5 million at Maui Community Correctional Center, the media got an inside look at all the changes. Maj. Manny Labasan is MCCC’s Chief of Security. He says since the riot on March 11, 2019, there have...
Pedal-powered carts let you visit forbidden California via train tracks
19th century railroaders rode these for work. Now you can ride them for fun.
Yelp: This is where to find the best curry in Hawaii
From Thai curry, to Indian and Japanese curries, Yelp's latest list offers something to satisfy everyone’s taste.
Demand is high in Hawaii: Jo Koy adds another show
Both shows are on sale now -- no code is necessary.
Real estate on a hot streak in Hawaii: Here’s why
Bankrate reports the past six quarters being the busiest in history for Hawaii's real estate market with some buyers getting into purchasing contracts without even visiting the actual property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
mauinow.com
Maui’s most expensive active listings: $41.9M Hāwea Point home; $35M Mākena property
Two properties along Maui’s pristine coastline are among just a handful that fall into the multi-million dollar category for luxury homes with a price tag at above $30 million. Maui’s most expensive active listings include:. A $41.9 million home at 9 Bay Drive at Hāwea Point in Kapalua....
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0