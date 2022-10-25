ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui outdoor lighting ordinance victory for seabirds, turtles

In a victory for seabirds and turtles, Maui approved an ordinance regulating the amount of blue light that outdoor lighting fixtures can emit on the island. The ordinance was supported by the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Council of Hawai‘i and Earthjustice. The groups say the measure will help endangered sea turtles and Hawaiian petrels.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Short-term rental owners in Hawaii forced to face new ordinance demands

A new ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators. New law turns legal short term rental owners into illegal operators. An ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
