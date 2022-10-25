Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Carrollton man airlifted to Truman Medical Center after crashing on rural road
The Highway Patrol reports a Carrollton man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday morning, October 27th. A medical helicopter airlifted 31-year-old George Kronshage to Truman Medical Center. The SUV traveled south on Route D before running off the road north...
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Teen Injured in Crash Involving Deer Early This Morning
A Smithville teen suffered injuries in a Clay County crash early this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 2:00 this morning on I-435 as a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female headed northbound. Troopers say the teen struck a deer in the road. The teen...
1 killed, others injured in Clay County bridge collapse
Clay County Sheriff's office says one person died and others were hurt when a bridge under construction collapsed near Kearney, Missouri.
Two Injured In US 50 Rollover
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
kttn.com
Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire
Approximately 20 acres burned in a grass fire the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to on Thursday, October 27th. The fire department reports two brush trucks responded to 12862 LIV 424. Firefighters found Owner Mike Plummer riding on his Gator with a water tank trying to extinguish flames in the field.
kttn.com
Grundy County bridge to be replaced, Route W will close south of Route F
Another northern Missouri bridge is scheduled to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The Grundy County Route W bridge over Gees Creek, south of Route F, is scheduled to close on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, for construction. The roadway is scheduled to remain closed through early April 2023.
KMZU
Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
Holden Man Injured When Car Hits Concrete Barriers
A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Chevrolet, driven by 21-year-old Christopher J. Jewell of Holden, was on the I-35 ramp to I-29 just before 9 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side and struck another concrete barrier before coming to rest.
ksal.com
Missouri Man Injured In Semi-Truk Accident
A 44-year-old Missouri man sustained non-life threatening injuries after veering off the interstate early this morning. Captain Melander of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that at approximately 4:07 AM deputies were called to I-70 mile marker 248. A 1998 Peter built semi-truck with an empty 53ft box trailer was going east, when the driver crossed into the median, struck the center turn around, continued across west bound lanes of traffic, and drove into the north ditch were the truck struck a concrete culvert. The semi was disabled with serious damage including a cracked frame, damage to the underside, a broken front axle, and the box was leaning.
KCTV 5
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical...
kttn.com
Man from Green Castle arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol
A resident of Green Castle was arrested Tuesday on warrants and potentially other charges in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Hoff was arrested on felony warrants from Scotland County accusing him of burglary and possessing a controlled substance. Misdemeanor warrants issued in Scotland county accuse Hoff of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
kchi.com
Arrest In Caldwell County
A Hunnewell Missouri man was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. Forty-two-year-old Jason R Taleff was arrested at about 1:45 pm for alleged DWI – prior offender, speeding, and cutting in on overtaking a vehicle. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Trenton Fire Department responds to 1200 Laclede Street
Smoke showing from a garage sent the Trenton Fire Department to 1200 Laclede Street Wednesday morning. The smoke was due to a wood-burning stove fire and a spokesman for the department said a water can was used to extinguish the small fire and embers near the stove. Overheating of the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 10:55 am, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Nicholas W Hoff of Green Castle on several charges, including alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, and Scotland County warrants for alleged burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. He was held at the Sullivan County Jail.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One hundred eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Tuesday, they include:. 1:42 am, Officer conducted a traffic stop located on Polk St. near Locust St after receiving information about a silver sedan driving without any headlights on. The officers discovered the driver and passenger had active arrest warrants and located drug paraphernalia inside the motor vehicle. Both parties were taken to jail and their vehicle was towed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Assault Charges Issued Against Pattonsburg Resident
Dawson J Toombs. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Pattonsburg resident is charged in connection with an assault alleged to have taken place on Tuesday. Dawson Toombs was taken into custody early Tuesday morning and charged in the Daviess County court with domestic assault. A warrant was...
