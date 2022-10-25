When the 2023 Toyota Crown was revealed as the de facto replacement for the Avalon, we were a bit confused. We weren't surprised that Toyota would be looking to drop the Avalon, a relatively unexciting model in a rapidly shrinking market. But, even with its tall profile, the Crown is, well, still a big sedan, not even a liftback. And then, the powertrains seemed unambitious. All models will be conventional hybrids, or at least that was the case at launch. A plug-in hybrid has since been announced. So it seemed like the Crown was just going to be an Avalon, but weird looking. But maybe it would all make sense when we finally got a chance to learn more of the details and actually drive the car.

