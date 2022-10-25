Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Toyota Has Quietly Given Up On Production Goals: Report
Toyota is reportedly lowering production targets, Elon Musk thinks NHTSA is too slow for the modern world, and Ford spent a lot of money getting out of Argo. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, October 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Reportedly Tells Suppliers It’s Lowering Production...
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota Crown Reinvents a Legend
The new Crown will be offered with two hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive. Base Crowns use a 2.5-liter I4 mated to an eCVT and a pair of electric motors to deliver 236 hp combined. Climbing up the market, Toyota’s showing off a new system called Hybrid Max with the...
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Crown First Drive Review: Nonconformist to a fault
When the 2023 Toyota Crown was revealed as the de facto replacement for the Avalon, we were a bit confused. We weren't surprised that Toyota would be looking to drop the Avalon, a relatively unexciting model in a rapidly shrinking market. But, even with its tall profile, the Crown is, well, still a big sedan, not even a liftback. And then, the powertrains seemed unambitious. All models will be conventional hybrids, or at least that was the case at launch. A plug-in hybrid has since been announced. So it seemed like the Crown was just going to be an Avalon, but weird looking. But maybe it would all make sense when we finally got a chance to learn more of the details and actually drive the car.
Jalopnik
The Soft Top Is The Best Toyota RAV4 Of All Time
The current Toyota RAV4 is reliable, sells well, and in plug-in hybrid form, has one of the longest electric ranges available on PHEVs in the U.S. But it’s not the best RAV4 ever. No, that honor goes to the two-door soft-top version that Toyota sold back in 1998. I do not care if you disagree, because you are wrong.
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In?
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid offers plenty of value for the money. What colors does the 2023 Highlander Hybrid come in? The post What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
2023 Honda Civic Type R: First Track Drive
They say to never meet your heroes. Put someone on a pedestal and they’ll only disappoint you, so by keeping your distance you can live in your brightest fantasies rather than heartbreaking reality. Of course, this isn’t always true – I’ve met the previous-generation FK8 Civic Type R, built from 2017 to 2021, and the reality of that car more than matches the dream.
Jalopnik
Chip Shortage Forces Toyota to Temporarily Issue Metal Keys for New Cars in Japan
Car keys have officially become the latest victim of the ongoing chip shortage. Reuters reports that Toyota has announced plans to give new car buyers a mechanical key instead of a smart key. “As the shortage of semiconductors continues, this is a provisional measure aimed at delivering cars to customers...
Jalopnik
Toyota Wants to Lift Your Tundra With New TRD Kit
OEM vehicle mods are great. First, they’re usually covered under a warranty (although read the fine print like “as long as it’s dealer installed). You also don’t have to worry about the risk of voiding your vehicle warranty. Plus, you can get them installed at a dealer, which again, helps with the warranty. And with the recent explosion of enthusiast vehicles coming to market, automakers have been giving those customers a way to get exactly what they want. Toyota, who’s typically great with mod availability, just dropped a new lift kit from TRD for the recently redesigned Tundra.
2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV
The 2023 Toyota Highlander starts at $36,420 for the base L trim and $50,475 for the Hybrid Platinum trim. It also gets a new engine. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander: 3 Things to Like About the Reliable SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible: What Do You Want to Know?
If you want performance and practicality, BMW’s M division has been the go-to for many years thanks to the stellar reputation of cars like the M3 and M5. Or so I’m told, as despite having gotten behind the wheel of various “regular” BMWs, and even a few hybrids, I’ve not yet experienced the joy of an M car from the driving seat.
Jalopnik
Uber Drivers Will Make Fewer Left Turns From Now On
Left turns cause accidents. Data from the NHTSA shows that some 22 percent of traffic accidents involved vehicles taking left turns at intersections. Uber is taking this data and doing something with it to make drivers and its customers safer. The company has rolled out a slew of new safety measures for driver and rider safety. Among them is having drivers take fewer left turns.
Jalopnik
You Can Make This JDM Nissan Homy Your Home
You probably don’t need me to tell you that vans are incredibly popular right now. Some are fancy custom jobs. Others are much more humble. But either way, people love their vans. And while no one at Jalopnik HQ has pulled the trigger on one of their own, we definitely see the appeal. Especially this Japanese-market 1992 Nissan Homy.
Jalopnik
I Have 6 Miatas and Need Something for Long Trips! What Car Should I Buy?
Greg is a soon-to-be-retired physician with a half-dozen Miatas and a variety of other rides. He’s looking to enjoy his time off with a long-distance cruiser, ideally some kind of wagon/hybrid combo. He can spend upwards of $120,000. What car should he buy?. Here’s the scenario:. So I’m...
Jalopnik
The United States Grand Prix Reminded Me Why I'm Here
When a Formula 1 car is beached in a gravel trap, there’s no getting out of that situation alone. You can rev the engine and spin your wheels as much as you want, but you’re only going to dig yourself deeper into the problem until the rescue crew decides it’s time to help. It’s frustrating to see your forward momentum stutter to a halt, embarrassing to know that you contributed to your own failure in front of an audience, humbling to watch someone else pick up your pieces while you climb onto the back of a moped and putz off back to the pits, where you’ll have to give your waiting crew a full run-down of exactly how and why you fucked up before figuring out a game plan for the future.
Jalopnik
Some Tesla Owners Think Their Cars Can See Dead People
Tesla’s phantom braking problem and other ghosts in the machine are well known to both regulators and customers, but in this spooky season some owners are taking to TikTok to offer up a new explanation: Dead human beings from beyond the grave. Now, I am fully aware that people...
Jalopnik
Tesla Could Cut Production Costs By Half, Igniting Rumors Of Cheaper Tesla Model
During Tesla’s latest earnings call, Elon Musk said that the EV maker is working on a new platform that could slash its production costs by half. This cheaper platform would be the company’s third, and it’s stoking rumors about the long-forgotten $25,000 Tesla, anecdotally known as the Tesla Model 2, according to Automotive News.
Jalopnik
XPeng Strapped a Drone to a Hatchback and Called it a Flying Car
Flying cars are the future, apparently. That’s what tech companies like to say whenever they wheel out a new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) craft that they’re tenuously claiming is a flying car. So far, very few of these creations have made it off the drawing board and into reality. Things changed this week, when Chinese tech company XPeng strapped a drone to a hatchback and called it a flying car.
Jalopnik
What's the Most Beautiful Car You’ve Owned?
Sometimes, you don’t buy a car for its specs. Sure, horsepower and torque are nice, but some cars are so pretty that you don’t even care about any hard data. People will tell you that this is the wrong way to make car-buying decisions, that you should pore over stats and figures before putting down your hard-earned money, but I say the aesthetics matter just as much.
Jalopnik
Europe Finalizes 2035 Death Date for ICE-Powered New Cars
The days of internal combustion engines in Europe are officially numbered, Volkswagen and Volvo are licking their wounds, and used car dealers are reminiscing about happier times — as in, 2021. All that and more in this “We’re Headed for a Recession” edition of The Morning Shift for October 28, 2022. Hey — at least it’s Friday!
