Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 1.6%, ending the third straight day the index has been up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) extended gains by 2.3%, a session high.
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
SFGate
Northeast Community Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) on Friday reported net income of $7.5 million in its third quarter. The White Plains, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period. Its...
SFGate
Middlesex Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ISELIN, N.J. (AP) _ Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $14.3 million. The Iselin, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. The water utility posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap)...
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
kitco.com
Lundin Mining reports net loss in Q3 2022, notes inflationary pressures and lower metal prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company also produced 45 koz of gold in Q3 2022, which is 2% lower than 46 koz...
Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
AutoNation: Q3 Earnings Insights
AutoNation AN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AutoNation missed estimated earnings by 4.91%, reporting an EPS of $6.0 versus an estimate of $6.31. Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Professional Holding Q3 Earnings
Professional Holding PFHD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Professional Holding beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $5.44 million from the same...
AllianceBernstein Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights
AllianceBernstein Holding AB reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:20 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AllianceBernstein Holding beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was down $106.02 million from the same...
JinkoSolar Holding Co: Q3 Earnings Insights
JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JinkoSolar Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 54.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $1.41 billion from...
Recap: Dime Community Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Dime Community Bancshares DCOM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dime Community Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 4.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $5.24 million from...
nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights
NVent Electric NVT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 11.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $102.40 million from the same...
Recap: West Bancorp Q3 Earnings
West Bancorp WTBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was down $607 thousand from the same...
NASDAQ
Church & Dwight (CHD) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD reported third-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line declining year over year but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Quarter in Detail. Church & Dwight posted earnings of 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus...
Recap: Travere Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Travere Therapeutics TVTX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.89. Revenue was down $14.72 million from the same...
SFGate
Intel, Gilead Sciences rise; Amazon, DaVita fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Exxon Mobil Corp., up $3.15 to $110.70. The oil and natural gas company beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. Amazon.com Inc., down $7.55 to $103.41. The internet retail giant gave investors a weak...
Recap: Gorman-Rupp Q3 Earnings
Gorman-Rupp GRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gorman-Rupp missed estimated earnings by 30.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was up $51.68 million from the same period last...
