Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day

U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose by 1.6%, ending the third straight day the index has been up 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) extended gains by 2.3%, a session high.
Benzinga

Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings

Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings

Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
SFGate

Northeast Community Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) on Friday reported net income of $7.5 million in its third quarter. The White Plains, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period. Its...
NEW YORK STATE
SFGate

Middlesex Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ISELIN, N.J. (AP) _ Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $14.3 million. The Iselin, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. The water utility posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap)...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Benzinga

Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings

Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
Benzinga

AutoNation: Q3 Earnings Insights

AutoNation AN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AutoNation missed estimated earnings by 4.91%, reporting an EPS of $6.0 versus an estimate of $6.31. Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Professional Holding Q3 Earnings

Professional Holding PFHD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Professional Holding beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $5.44 million from the same...
Benzinga

AllianceBernstein Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights

AllianceBernstein Holding AB reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:20 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AllianceBernstein Holding beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was down $106.02 million from the same...
Benzinga

JinkoSolar Holding Co: Q3 Earnings Insights

JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JinkoSolar Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 54.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $1.41 billion from...
Benzinga

Recap: Dime Community Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares DCOM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dime Community Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 4.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $5.24 million from...
Benzinga

nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights

NVent Electric NVT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 11.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $102.40 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: West Bancorp Q3 Earnings

West Bancorp WTBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was down $607 thousand from the same...
NASDAQ

Church & Dwight (CHD) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD reported third-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line declining year over year but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Quarter in Detail. Church & Dwight posted earnings of 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus...
Benzinga

Recap: Travere Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics TVTX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.89. Revenue was down $14.72 million from the same...
SFGate

Intel, Gilead Sciences rise; Amazon, DaVita fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Exxon Mobil Corp., up $3.15 to $110.70. The oil and natural gas company beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. Amazon.com Inc., down $7.55 to $103.41. The internet retail giant gave investors a weak...
Benzinga

Recap: Gorman-Rupp Q3 Earnings

Gorman-Rupp GRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gorman-Rupp missed estimated earnings by 30.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was up $51.68 million from the same period last...

