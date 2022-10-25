Read full article on original website
SFGate
Northeast Community Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) on Friday reported net income of $7.5 million in its third quarter. The White Plains, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period. Its...
Middlesex Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ISELIN, N.J. (AP) _ Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $14.3 million. The Iselin, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. The water utility posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap)...
