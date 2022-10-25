ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift says her 'Bejeweled' music video has so many Easter eggs that she has to keep track of them in a PDF file

By Eve Crosbie
 3 days ago
Taylor Swift appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to discuss "Midnights." NBC
  • Taylor Swift released "Bejeweled," the second music video from her new album "Midnights," on Monday.
  • The star-studded video has a "psychotic amount" of Easter eggs for fans to decipher.
  • "There are so many we could not keep track," she said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

