Progressive Democrats undercut Biden’s Ukraine strategy, calling for diplomacy, citing cost of war, risk of nuclear weapons

Related
Putin's nuclear threats are pushing people like Trump and Elon Musk to press for a Ukraine peace deal. A nuclear expert warns that's 'dangerous.'
Growing fear of nuclear war has prompted calls for an immediate settlement to end the war in Ukraine. But abandoning support for Ukraine now could spur Russia and others to make more nuclear threats. "Just giving in at this point would actually be dangerous," nuclear expert Pavel Podvig told Insider.
John Bolton says the US needs to make it clear that Putin is 'signing a suicide note' if he uses nuclear weapons
Bolton said the US needs to make it clear that Putin will be eliminated if he uses nuclear weapons. Putin is "signing a suicide note" if he orders the use of nukes, Bolton said. He mentioned Iranian general Qassem Soleimani as an example of what happens to "a threat to...
Biden sends a careful but chilling new nuclear message to Putin in CNN interview
CNN — It’s never going to feel normal to hear a president discussing the danger of “Armageddon” – especially now, on camera. But Joe Biden used an exclusive CNN interview on Tuesday to send another careful, yet clear and chilling message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the disastrous consequences of using nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
North Korea preps for nuclear war
The rogue regime is a threat Joe Biden will be more than happy to hand off to the next president.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Biden’s Loose Lips Make the Nuclear Threat Worse
President Joe Biden is right to be concerned about Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats. As Russia’s military flounders in Ukraine, it is replacing military commanders with the architects of Russia’s campaigns in Syria, dropping even the pretense of targeting militarily significant objectives, expanding its war aims, and hinting darkly about using nuclear weapons against both Ukraine and its Western supporters.
Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like
Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Slate
How to Respond if Putin Uses a Tactical Nuclear Weapon
The powerful explosion that crippled Vladimir Putin’s showcase bridge over the Kerch Strait linking Russia and Crimea increased pressure on the cornered Kremlin potentate to do something shocking, as he loses control on the battlefield and inside his royal court. But will he stop at the intensified missile bombardments that are hitting apartments and playgrounds in Kyiv and other civilian infrastructure across Ukraine?
Russia State TV Questions Whether Putin Actually Has Nuclear Weapons
A Russian propagandist and close ally of Vladimir Putin is openly questioning whether his country actually has nuclear weapons that can be launched against enemies. Vladimir Solovyov, the host of the Russian state TV program Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, admitted on air Wednesday that the NATO bloc's military and industrial potential "is completely different than what we thought" and will continue to pose problems for Russian forces.
There was a method to the madness of Trump's foreign diplomacy, says Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador Trump fired
Gordon Sondland said former President Donald Trump's diplomacy was more measured than it seemed. Sondland recounted a meeting where Trump entertained top German auto executives at the White House. He compared Trump's schmoozing to "watching Leonard Bernstein conduct the New York Philharmonic." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the EU,...
Blinken says the consequences for using a nuclear weapon have been conveyed to Putin
The consequences for Russia if it uses a nuclear weapon in its war on Ukraine have been conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Biden says Republicans will purposely hurt economy to cut Social Security
President Joe Biden has a new focus on the economy and alleged Republican plans to destroy it, but his attack lines are an old part of the Democratic playbook. Biden is saying that if Republicans win control of Congress, as polls suggest is increasingly likely, they will try to cut Social Security and Medicare. If he doesn’t go along with their plans, GOP lawmakers will tank the economy by blocking an extension of the debt ceiling.
Trump Stashed 'Highly Sensitive' China, Iran Missile Intel At Mar-A-Lago: Report
Details about Iran’s missile program and American intelligence work aimed at China were among the most “highly sensitive” information Donald Trump had stashed at his Mar-a-Lago compound, The Washington Post reported Friday. Had the intelligence been shared with or acquired by other people it could have laid...
Biden rebuked by Pakistani officials for calling nuclear-armed country 'one of the most dangerous nations'
Top Pakistani officials criticized Biden after the president called the South Asian country "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" on Thursday.
Putin Is 'Acute' Nuclear Threat to U.S. Homeland: Pentagon
Vladimir Putin and Russia are viewed by the Pentagon as an "acute" threat based on the Ukrainian invasion and escalated threats of nuclear warfare. The Department of Defense (DoD) used the term "acute" 10 times in total, with most of those related to discussions of Russia, in Thursday's publication of the 80-page, congressionally mandated 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS) report regarding the United States' national security policies.
Joe Biden's broken promise to avoid war with Russia could lead to Armageddon
On March 11, 2022, President Biden reassured the American public and the world that the United States and its NATO allies were not at war with Russia. "We will not fight a war with Russia in Ukraine," said Biden. "Direct conflict between NATO and Russia is World War III, something we must strive to prevent."
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus
Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
Defense One
China’s Nuclear Arsenal Will Become an Existential Threat to US, Biden Administration Declares
For seven decades, U.S. nuclear weapons policy has largely focused on one nation whose arsenal posed an existential threat: Russia. On Thursday, the Biden administration added China to that list. The new Nuclear Posture Review reflects Bejing’s efforts to expand and improve its arsenal, a senior defense official said Thursday...
