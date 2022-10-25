Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles gearing up for OVC Championship run
EVANSVILLE, Ind.—University of Southern Indiana Men’s and Women’s Cross Country have their sights set on a new price this Saturday when the Screaming Eagles compete for the first time at the Ohio Valley Conference Cross Country Championships in Cookeville, Tennessee. The women’s six-kilometer race begins at 10...
city-countyobserver.com
Borisova And Petrova Help UE Rally In Final Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – In Tuesday’s final day of the Braun Intercollegiate, Magdalena Borisova and Kate Petrova helped the University of Evansville women’s golf team put forth a furious rally to come home in second place at Oak Meadow Country Club. The Purple Aces duo each completed the...
city-countyobserver.com
Faddis’ Late Goal Earns Eagles Result Against Leathernecks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer earned a 1-1 draw with Western Illinois University on Wednesday night. The Screaming Eagles move to 1-11-3, 1-4-1 Summit League, while the Leathernecks go to 2-6-7, 2-1-3 Summit League. It was a very strong defensive first half for both...
14news.com
Former Evansville North linebacker suffering from concussion nearly 30 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In 1993, a North High School football player suffered a concussion during a football game. Those at the game said it wasn’t a big hit, but he still went to the doctor, and was prescribed to sit out for 10 days. Standing at 6-foot-1 and...
city-countyobserver.com
USI is 8th at Braun Intercollegiate
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf was ninth at the University of Evansville’s Braun Intercollegiate Monday and Tuesday, posting a 666 (328-338) after 36 holes. The intercollegiate was hosted at Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville. The Screaming Eagles were sixth after the first-round...
14news.com
Senior-laden Boonville football team preps for sectional clash with undefeated Reitz
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville football team is on a mission this week – get to the sectional championship. The program is one step closer after winning 41-21 over Harrison in the first round of sectionals last Friday night. Since Boonville head coach Darin Ward took over the...
city-countyobserver.com
Dig Pink Night Highlights USI’s Final Homestand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-21, 1-10 OVC) will begin a four-game homestand with a dual against Morehead State University (11-11, 7-4 OVC) on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Screaming Eagles Arena. Highlighting Friday’s match is “Dig Pink Night” where the Screaming Eagles are set to show support for breast cancer awareness and its survivors. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear pink to Friday’s match.
city-countyobserver.com
Keitany crowned Region 24 Cross Country Champion in photo finish
CHARLESTON, Ill. – The Vincennes University men’s and women’s Cross Country teams took part in the NJCAA Region 24 Championships Thursday afternoon hosted by Eastern Illinois University. The day ended with a bang for the Trailblazers as sophomore runner Mathew Keitany (Kenya) completed a late race comeback...
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
14news.com
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
hot96.com
Southern Indiana Stadium Used In Famous Movie Being Renovated
League Stadium in Huntingburg is getting a face-lift. Lower level seats have already been removed from the ball park and new ones will be installed. No word on when the work will be completed. League Stadium is the other southern Indiana ball park to serve as a set for the...
hancockclarion.com
Getting to know you; Lacey Mosby
Lacey Mosby, North Hancock Elementary’s Family Resource and Youth Services Center Coordinator, grew up in Hawesville near Vastwood Park. She and her family spent many evenings at the park with little league and softball and enjoyed the playground and walking trail. Lacey played volleyball, Summer League Softball and tennis. She graduated from Hancock County High School in 2008.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Online Master of Business Administration Program Ranked 6th In Fortune Education
The University of Southern Indiana Romain College of Business Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has been ranked sixth in Fortune Education’s Top 25 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs in 2022. The USI MBA program has also been ranked as one of the best online MBA programs for three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report and Fortune.
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University And Vincennes University Jasper Offers Free FAFSA Help
VINCENNES, Ind., October 27, 2022 – Filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can seem complicated and time-consuming, but Vincennes University and Vincennes University Jasper will provide prospective students and their families on Sunday, Nov. 6, free assistance in filling out the application in one afternoon.
WIBC.com
Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
witzamfm.com
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
Winter Jam reveals stacked lineup for Ford Center show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville joins nearly forty other cities as Winter Jam will make its way through the United States at the beginning of next year. Winter Jam, which is widely considered Christian music’s biggest tour, will be returning to the Ford Center with some new faces joining the lineup. We the Kingdom and […]
14news.com
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
wevv.com
Mattingly Charities bringing country music to Evansville's Victory Theater in December
A handful of country music singers and songwriters will join Mattingly Charities for an early December fundraiser called 'Find A Way' at the Victory Theater. Former Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly joined 44News This Morning to discuss the goal this year, and the process of putting together a country music concert.
