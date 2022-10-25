Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles gearing up for OVC Championship run
EVANSVILLE, Ind.—University of Southern Indiana Men’s and Women’s Cross Country have their sights set on a new price this Saturday when the Screaming Eagles compete for the first time at the Ohio Valley Conference Cross Country Championships in Cookeville, Tennessee. The women’s six-kilometer race begins at 10...
city-countyobserver.com
Keitany crowned Region 24 Cross Country Champion in photo finish
CHARLESTON, Ill. – The Vincennes University men’s and women’s Cross Country teams took part in the NJCAA Region 24 Championships Thursday afternoon hosted by Eastern Illinois University. The day ended with a bang for the Trailblazers as sophomore runner Mathew Keitany (Kenya) completed a late race comeback...
city-countyobserver.com
USI is 8th at Braun Intercollegiate
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf was ninth at the University of Evansville’s Braun Intercollegiate Monday and Tuesday, posting a 666 (328-338) after 36 holes. The intercollegiate was hosted at Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville. The Screaming Eagles were sixth after the first-round...
city-countyobserver.com
Dig Pink Night Highlights USI’s Final Homestand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-21, 1-10 OVC) will begin a four-game homestand with a dual against Morehead State University (11-11, 7-4 OVC) on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Screaming Eagles Arena. Highlighting Friday’s match is “Dig Pink Night” where the Screaming Eagles are set to show support for breast cancer awareness and its survivors. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear pink to Friday’s match.
Owen Valley set to host Gibson Southern
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots (10-0) will host the defending 3A state champion Gibson Southern Titans on Friday night in one of the most anticipated games in the state. Gibson defeated Vincennes Lincoln 63-42 last week while Owen Valley beat Mount Vernon 35-14. Owen Valley head coach Rob Gibson knows this is […]
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
hot96.com
Southern Indiana Stadium Used In Famous Movie Being Renovated
League Stadium in Huntingburg is getting a face-lift. Lower level seats have already been removed from the ball park and new ones will be installed. No word on when the work will be completed. League Stadium is the other southern Indiana ball park to serve as a set for the...
14news.com
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
smilepolitely.com
There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois
Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
14news.com
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
hot96.com
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University To Celebrate Veterans Day With Program On Nov. 8
VIncennes University will honor veterans inrecognition of their service to our nation with a program at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. (ET). Retired Major General Richard “Rick” Stevens is the keynote speaker. The Veterans Day program will feature performances by the VU...
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University And Vincennes University Jasper Offers Free FAFSA Help
VINCENNES, Ind., October 27, 2022 – Filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can seem complicated and time-consuming, but Vincennes University and Vincennes University Jasper will provide prospective students and their families on Sunday, Nov. 6, free assistance in filling out the application in one afternoon.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
Inside Indiana Business
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
Winter Jam reveals stacked lineup for Ford Center show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville joins nearly forty other cities as Winter Jam will make its way through the United States at the beginning of next year. Winter Jam, which is widely considered Christian music’s biggest tour, will be returning to the Ford Center with some new faces joining the lineup. We the Kingdom and […]
14news.com
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street. Those two people were treated on scene. Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did...
History made as first female EVSC officer sworn in
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history. Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has […]
