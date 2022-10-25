Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
Lakers Could Have Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, And PJ Tucker For Less Money Than They’re Paying Russell Westbrook This Season
Los Angeles Lakers could have had four solid role players for less money than they're giving Russell Westbrook this season.
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
lakeshowlife.com
Lakers may finally win their first game after latest injury news
The Los Angeles Lakers have not got out to the kind of start that they were hoping for in the 2022-23 season as the team has dropped its first three games of the year. For the most part, this has looked like a continuation of last season, which should not be much of a surprise.
Jay Williams says Lakers should consider trading LeBron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook
LeBron James is 0-4 to start a season for the first time since his rookie year in 2003, and according to ESPN’s Jay Williams, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers need to be contemplating a full tear-down of the roster with seemingly little hope to contend this season. In a...
Yardbarker
L.A. Getting Creative To Bring Back Two Or Three ‘Difference-Makers’ In Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to bring back Russell Westbrook for 2022-23 has evidently backfired as L.A. remains winless after the first three games of the season. The Lakers reportedly spent the entire summer trying to trade Westbrook, engaging in negotiations with multiple teams. However, they never found a deal that would satisfy them, mainly because most of the options involved putting L.A.’s precious 2027 and 2029 first-round picks on the table. With the preseason approaching, the Lakers decided to start the new campaign with the roster they had, planning to return to the negotiating table if better deals emerge.
76ers Rival Knicks Pick Up Option on Former First-Rounder
The New York Knicks lock in their former first-rounder for next year.
Cowboys BREAKING: Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Practice with Knee Injury
The Dallas Cowboys were fired up by the return of Dak Prescott, but it was the finishing touches from Ezekiel Elliott that secured a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Lakers News: First Take Proposes Drastic Step For Lakers
The Lakers need to do something, but will they go as far as trading everything they have?
Huskies Offer LA Receiver with Juggling Skills to Match Odunze
The swift Xavier Jordan has a Husky scholarship proposal to consider.
Comments / 0