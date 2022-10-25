Lanes reopen on I-75 NB in Dayton after car flips

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing traffic delays on I-75 northbound on Tuesday morning.

According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at Needmore Road.

OHGO is reporting that all lanes have cleared at this time.

Our 2 NEWS crews on the scene reported that a vehicle was flipped, however, it is unclear at this time how many vehicles are involved.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

(Photo/ODOT)

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

