Dayton, OH

Lanes reopen on I-75 NB in Dayton after car flips

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing traffic delays on I-75 northbound on Tuesday morning.

According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at Needmore Road.

OHGO is reporting that all lanes have cleared at this time.

Our 2 NEWS crews on the scene reported that a vehicle was flipped, however, it is unclear at this time how many vehicles are involved.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

(Photo/ODOT)

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

WDTN

Pole struck after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pole was struck after a two vehicle crash Thursday in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 7:42 a.m. for a crash involving an SUV and truck at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive in Dayton. Multiple medics were dispatched to the scene and occupants inside […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Emergency crews called to crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Emergency crews are on scene of a crash with reports of heavy damage in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to a crash with entrapment in the area of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive shortly before 7:45 a.m. The Dayton Police Department...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Dayton police prevent man from jumping off bridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police officers spoke to a man on a bridge for over an hour, convincing him to step over the railing to safety. James Rider with the Dayton Police Department explained that officers responded to a call where they found a man standing on the outside of a bridge railing, threatening […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!

Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Stolen vehicle suspect caught in Moraine, K-9 used in search

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been caught after a stolen vehicle was found at a Dollar General on Friday. According to Moraine Police, a suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle was found at the Dollar General located on the 4900 block of Springboro Pike in Moraine.
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Butler Township crash ID’d

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the woman killed in a crash that left two drivers trapped in their cars on Friday, October 21. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Hattie White was turning from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike in Butler Township when a second driver traveling north on […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Adjustments made to Dayton RTA bus routes

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has announced it will be making minor adjustments to some of its bus routes starting next month. The changes take affect on November 13, according to a Dayton RTA spokesperson. The adjustments are the following:. Route 14- Moving the 6:48...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Lanes cleared on I-75 after multi-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have been reopened on I-75 southbound Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash. According to Regional Dispatch, three vehicles were involved a crash that has caused the right lane on I-75 southbound to be blocked near Third Street in Dayton. Medics were called to the scene, but reportedly have not […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Suspect missing in Butler County pond: Search continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are searching a body of water in St. Clair Township after a suspect disappeared during a chase. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business alarm in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, a man ran away, leading […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

