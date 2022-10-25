Lanes reopen on I-75 NB in Dayton after car flips
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing traffic delays on I-75 northbound on Tuesday morning.
According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at Needmore Road.
OHGO is reporting that all lanes have cleared at this time.
Our 2 NEWS crews on the scene reported that a vehicle was flipped, however, it is unclear at this time how many vehicles are involved.
There is no word on what led up to the crash.
