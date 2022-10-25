Read full article on original website
Texas A&M Football Team Scratches “Bonfire”, Will Enter to Aggie Drum Line, “Aggie War Hymn”
Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will now enter Kyle Field to the sounds of the Aggie Drum Line and “Aggie War Hymn”. Bjorks’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after he told viewers of his Facebook Live show “Yell & Review”, that the team would be pivoting away from the Kanye West song “Power”, which has been a part of the Aggies’ entrance since 2012.
Chase Lane, Texas A&M WR, responds to fans who think the locker room is in shambles
Chase Lane has heard the criticism from fans about Texas A&M’s struggles, and has tried to set the record straight. About the locker room being in shambles, and Jimbo Fisher has lost the team, Lane said on “The Pod of Aggieland,” “That’s so far from the truth, man. We love playing for Coach Fisher and his staff. Everybody in the locker room, we all consider each other brothers, man. I don’t really pay attention to what people are saying on the outside because at the end of the day, it doesn’t necessarily matter what anybody else is saying. The only opinions that matter are the people that are in the Bright Football Complex.”
Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M
Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
Hayes: Jimbo Fisher is repeating history -- and that's terrible news for Texas A&M
We’re way past a quarterback problem at Texas A&M. We’ve reached a Churchillian level of discomfort in College Station. “Those that fail to learn from history,” the great Winston Churchill once said, “are doomed to repeat it.”. Welcome, everyone, to Jimbo Fisher’s history lesson. This...
Guerrieri Earns 500th Career Win, Aggies Advance to SEC Tournament
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Gators delivering head coach G Guerrieri his 500th win. Thursday’s triumph at Dizney Stadium also sealed an SEC Tournament spot for the Aggies. Guerrieri became the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer...
What in the World is Happening in College Station?
College Station, TX is not a fun place to be right now as a football fan. After Texas A&M signed what was hyped up by many to be the greatest recruiting class of all time, most people expected Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies to build off of the success they had last year. They may have gone 8-4, but beating last year's Alabama team was no small feat.
Urban Meyer walks through the main reason for Texas A&M's current state
Texas A&M is far from the No. 6 preseason ranking they received a month or 2 ago. Players are transferring, the Aggies are under .500 and the No. 1 ranked 2022 recruiting class is in disarray with suspensions, etc. Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer weighed in...
Fisher Declines to Comment on Reported Players Suspensions
Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher declined to comment when asked about player suspensions during his weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday morning. Reports surfaced late Monday night that Aggie defensive back Denver Harris, offensive lineman PJ Williams and wide receiver Chris Marshall had been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
Texas A&M loses special teams performer to the transfer portal
Texas A&M is struggling on the field and also dealing with issues off of it. The Aggies are 3-4 after Saturday’s loss at South Carolina and have had recent issues with injuries and suspensions. On Wednesday, a Texas A&M reserve announced via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s...
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, made headlines for anti-semitic comments he made during an interview, brands like Adidas and Gap have cut ties with the artist. Texas A&M fan sites and social media accounts are now questioning whether Texas A&M University...
Texas A&M to Unveil NIL Apparel Shop Prior to Saturday’s Ole Miss Game
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Official Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) apparel “Rep the Aggies” Pop-Up Shop will make its debut prior to Saturday’s home football game against Ole Miss. The innovative merchandise pop-up shop will be located at the Fan Zone in the north...
Bjork: Texas A&M to “Pivot Away” from Kanye West’s Song
Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will “pivot away” from using the Kanye West song “Power” for its entrance at Kyle Field. The song had been used as the team’s walkout since 2012, but the university decided to make a change due to recent antisemitic comments by West.
Cooper’s Walk-Off Eagle Sends Aggie Women’s Golf to East Lake Cup Championship
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper sent the No. 3 Aggies to the championship match of the East Lake Cup Tuesday with a walk-off eagle on No. 18, defeating UCLA, 3-2, at the East Lake Golf Club. The Maroon & White will take on No. 24...
Bryan, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 10
Connally (6-2, 2-0) at Madisonville (5-3, 2-0) Breakdown: In yet another battle for supremacy in district, the Connally Cadets hit the road to Madisonville to face the Mustangs. Coming off a major victory over Salado which saw Cadets junior running back Kiefer Sibley rush for 426 yards and seven touchdowns, Connally is looking to ride the momentum to a district title.
Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
Preview Of Friday’s Groundbreaking Of An Expansion And Renovation At Texas A&M’s Mays Business School
Groundbreaking is scheduled Friday afternoon on the Texas A&M campus for a more than $84 million dollar expansion and renovation at the Mays Business School. The board of regents approved the project during their August meeting as recommended by the system’s chief facilities officer Brett McCully. Click below for...
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
TxDOT Opens The Second Leg Of The “Aggie Expressway”
Three years and $280 million dollars went into building the ten mile stretch of the Aggie Expressway that is now open between Plantersville and Todd Mission. Bob Colwell at the TxDOT district office in Bryan tells our sister station Navasota News that Highway 249, which is two lane and is not a toll road, is open between Highway 105 and FM 1774.
