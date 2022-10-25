Read full article on original website
Top 10 headphones that are the perfect alternative to the Apple AirPods Max
Once my headphones are in, the rest of the world is out. I scroll through my playlist and deep dive into my favorite musical tunes. And then I’m in my own little audio world, where everything is peaceful, my favorite singers are my best friends, and they just knohew the right things to say. If you’re a music fanatic as well, you know how important and sacred your personal music time can be, and how holy your relationship with your headphones is. After all, these are the resourceful little things that transport us into our beloved audio world. And, one of the most popular headphones these days are the Apple AirPods Max. But hey! Let’s remember that great headphones go beyond Apple as well. And this nifty list includes all of them – from Yamaha’s wireless noise-canceling headphones to Adidas’ solar-powered ones. Headphone designs these days are at an all-time high, and I’m sure you can’t wait to introduce your ears to them!
Sony LinkBuds S in Earth Blue is designed to help keep the Earth green
TWS or Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds have now become almost a necessity for anyone that has a smartphone these days, thanks to the retirement of the headphone jack. While it does reduce the number of cables produced for typical wired earphones, especially for phones that don’t ship with a pair, it also means that there are more electronics being made each year. These products normally make use of plenty of plastic, even in small devices like earbuds and their charging cases. The somewhat good news is that manufacturers are becoming more aware of their effects and responsibilities when it comes to the environment, which is why Sony is launching a new option for its latest TWS earbuds that tries to help reduce the damage, even in small doses.
This edgy Cyberpunk timepiece with a snake-inspired design gets you in touch with your wild side
Designed to inspire awe as well as a little bit of fear, the ATOWAK COBRA takes a lot of inspiration from its deadly serpentine namesake. The watch looks unlike any other, and was designed to help you embrace your wild, maverick side. It doesn’t come with a traditional watch face or hands, but rather features an intriguing revolving satellite hour wheel with spinning minute hands, encased in an edgy watch body that looks like it could bite.
This ultra-compact power adapter floored me with its transparent aesthetics and speeds to charge the iPhone
Quick and efficient charging is a demand created not only by the sprouting gadgetry, but it’s also a prerequisite for all of us living in the fast-paced world. We need our phones charged before boarding the subway and the laptop battery full to the brim ahead of a presentation. Catering to this demand, fast charging tech is evolving by leaps and bounds, bringing charging duration down to mere minutes.
Montblanc x Naruto collection celebrates the power of storytelling and self-expression
As one of the most popular and best-selling mangas (Japanese comics) in history, it’s not unusual to see “Naruto” printed or even engraved in many products, some of them expensive, limited editions even. Naturally, these items are meant to appeal to fans of the character and the franchise, which happens to correspond to a certain market demographic. It might come as a surprise, then, that the not-so-silent Ninja is now part of Montblanc’s family with a collection that encompasses a variety of products, ranging from pens to bags to even a smartwatch. This, however, isn’t simply fan service but is almost a perfect match for the marque’s love of storytelling and the tools that enable that kind of written tradition.
NinDoio is a fun-looking device for leveling up your productivity game
Every year, more people have to sit in front of computers for work or sometimes even for leisure. While some jobs might be simple enough to get by with the basics of word processing or spreadsheets, a lot require more complex processes and multiple steps, not to mention the use of a variety of software to get the job. That’s even more true for those involved in digital content creation, whether they be designers, programmers, writers, or even streamers. The number of actions they need to take can be overwhelming, especially when you have to navigate around the computer screen to get to those. It would definitely be a great deal if you could press just one or a few keys to get things done, which is what this device tries to do in a way that almost makes it feel like you’re playing a game.
This flexible office booth is inspired by a chameleon & is perfect for contemporary offices
Designed by the Romanian brand Askia Furniture, the Kameleon Office Booth is a pod that takes major inspiration from a Chameleon. The pod is designed to adapt and merge with diverse offices and workspaces, just the way a chameleon does in nature! Askia Furniture believes that offices today are constantly changing and upgrading, and hence require modern solutions that are flexible and functional – and they believe the Kameleon Office Booth could be one!
This DIY handheld computer kit helps you fulfill your fantasy console dreams
We live in very interesting times, especially if you happen to be a tinkerer, hobbyist, or what is commonly called a “maker” these days. From affordable palm-sized computer boards like the Raspberry Pi to the almost magical 3D printers, it has never been easier to bring ideas to life or, at the very least, prototype designs quickly before they hit final production. Not everyone might have access to these parts and tools, though, but those same things have also made it easier to create and sell products that bigger companies would never dare make. Those include niche yet popular designs, like this quirky pocket computer kit that you can assemble on your own to become not just a portable game emulator but a real computer you could use for more serious business, like even developing your own retro-style game on the go.
These stone-like outdoor loudspeakers are perfect for gardens and poolsides
You often play music indoors because the acoustics is often better inside enclosed spaces. You don’t need to pump up speakers to the max to be heard, and you don’t risk annoying neighbors with genres they might have no love for. Plus, most audio equipment like speakers aren’t exactly meant to stay outdoors for long, lest Mother Nature wreaks havoc on their sensitive electronics. Lately, however, it has been trendy to have outdoor gatherings to celebrate newfound freedom from home quarantines and restrictions, not to mention parties at pools that really get crowds wet and wild, especially during summer. Fortunately, there are indeed speakers designed not only to be heard outdoors but also to survive whatever weather may come, and Focal’s new set of speakers definitely looks the part of weather-beaten objects.
Samsung launches China-specific ‘luxury’ versions of their foldables, called the W23 and W23 Flip
It seems like China is the place to be if you’re a fan of foldables. While the flexible smartphone trend hasn’t really caught fire globally, it looks like the Asians have an affinity for bending electronics. Samsung just announced two foldables that will be exclusive to their Chinese audience. Dubbed the W23 and the W23 Flip, the smartphones are ‘high-end’ versions of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Priced at 9,999 yuan (US$1,386) and 15,999 yuan (US$2,217), respectively, the models have higher specs than their global counterparts and come with a modified design that showcases golden accents, a China-specific theme, and even a redesigned S-Pen with black and gold highlights.
This industrial-style chair has a surprise for nighttime book lovers
Some experts and industry players expressed concern about the decline in paper media like books and magazines. The abundance of digital content and the devices that can access them seems to threaten the existence of these physical objects, though these aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. There are plenty of physical and psychological benefits to reading physical books, not to mention the social aspects of the experience, especially when parents and their kids are involved. Unlike with ebooks, however, reading paper books has to be done under specific conditions, particularly with the proper lighting to comfortably read the material. Reading in front of a desk might not feel comfortable, while reading in bed might not be that ergonomic, especially with just a bedside lamp. That is where this ultra-simplistic chair comes in, providing a comfy place to read a book, especially in the dark.
