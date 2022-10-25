Read full article on original website
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership
Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
Kanye West addresses Adidas fallout in his return to Instagram: ‘I lost $2bn in one day’
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash. Kanye West has returned to Instagram to address the significant decrease in his fortune after Adidas and other brands cut ties with the rapper over his antisemitic remarks. On Tuesday, the athletic company announced amid intense pressure that it would no...
‘More severe than anticipated’: Adidas’s split with Kanye West brings hiring freeze
Following its announcement of cutting ties with Kanye West over the rapper’s recent string of antisemitic and offensive remarks, Adidas implemented a hiring freeze to deal with the financial impact of ending the Yeezy brand. When asked whether the sportswear company would be firing workers, Adidas spokesman Rich Efrus...
Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect
PARIS – Faced with growing public pressure and calls for a consumer boycott, Adidas said on Tuesday it was terminating its Yeezy business with rapper Ye with immediate effect, a decision that will cost it up to 250 million euros in net profit this year. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation...
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye; Company Says It Will Cost Them $246 Million
Adidas has announced that they are terminating their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-semitic comments. The decision, which puts an end to a lucrative partnership that gave rise to the well-known Yeezy shoe line, was made after weeks of pressure from human rights activists on the German sportswear brand and after other companies broke their relations with the rapper. Gap Inc., MRC, a film and television company who recently scrapped a completed documentary, his talent agency CAA and French fashion label Balenciaga are a few businesses that have cut ties with Ye recently.
Adidas director calls out the brand over Kanye West silence
Adidas director of trade marketing Sarah Camhi has called out Adidas for staying still being partnered with Kanye West despite his recent string of anti-Semitic comments. On October 7th Kanye shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and P Diddy on Instagram.. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” he wrote.
Harry Styles Seemingly Boycotts Adidas By Rocking Vans In Concert Before Brand Drops Kanye West
Harry Styles made a major statement when he wore red Vans sneakers to his concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 24. Normally, Harry rocks Adidas x Gucci Gazelle shoes during most of his live show on this tour, but his decision to switch things up sent a big message to the brand. The fashion choice came before Adidas chose to cut ties with Kanye West following the rapper’s antisemitic comments on social media. Kanye had previously insisted that Adidas would “never” drop him, despite his antisemitic statements, but the brand proved him wrong with its Oct. 25 decision.
Social Media Calls for Adidas Boycott As Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Fuel Los Angeles Extremists
For Adidas, the pressure is building by the hour. After Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Kanye West — as he continues to double down on anti-semitic rhetoric — the hashtag #boycottadidas is quickly gaining steam, and people have equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. The backlash included Twitter users sharing photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Adidas North America president Rupert Campbell. The athletic giant has not issued a statement since Oct. 6, when Adidas said the partnership was under review. Since then,...
Post Kanye Split, Adidas President Thanks Those Who Stood Up ‘For the Right Thing’ in Internal Memo to Staff
In the aftermath of Adidas’ decision to cut ties with Kanye West and the Yeezy brand, the company’s North American president thanked the people who stood up for “the right thing.” “Thank you for everyone who had the courage to stand up and speak out for the right thing while the Board went through the review process,” Rupert Campbell wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was viewed by FN. Adidas said the partnership was under review on Oct. 6 and officially terminated the deal on Oct. 25. The letter came after Adidas announced the end of its...
Kanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates Partnership
Kanye West has lost his billionaire status following Adidas’ decision to officially cut ties with the designer amid his many current controversies. According to Forbes, Ye’s deal with the brand accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. Parting ways with the athletic-wear giant now brings his estimated value down to $400 million.More from VIBE.comFoot Locker And GAP Pull Yeezy Products From Shelves Amid Kanye West ControversyJaylen Brown And Aaron Donald Cut Ties With Kanye West's Donda SportsKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def Jam “The remainder of Ye’s fortune, Forbes estimates, comes from real estate, cash, his...
Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West, Terminates Yeezy Deal Immediately
Adidas is cutting ties with Kanye “Ye” West, the founder of the Yeezy brand, ending one of the most successful and storied shoe partnerships and capping off a tumultuous few weeks. After West made repeated antisemitic comments in recent weeks after wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at...
Gap to Remove Kanye “Ye” West’s Yeezy Gap From Stores, Shut Down Website
Gap Inc., the largest specialty retailer in the United States, has officially announced they are taking additional steps to formally cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West, following the company’s statement that they were ending the Yeezy Gap partnership last month. “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why” the decision was made to part ways with the rapper, the company said in a statement. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdidas Ends Kanye "Ye" West Yeezy PartnershipJewish Educator Resigns From Donda Academy Amid Kanye West's...
Kanye West escorted from Skechers HQ after ‘unannounced’ visit days after Adidas severed partnership
Skechers has revealed that Kanye West arrived at its company headquarters “unannounced” only one day after Adidas severed its partnership with the rapper. On Wednesday, the shoe brand issued a statement about West’s unauthorised visit and explained that he was “escorted out” of the company’s building in California.
Adidas May Continue the Yeezy Brand—Just Without Kanye West
When Adidas terminated its relationship with Kanye West in the wake of his rampant anti-semitism, the company made one thing abundantly clear: they would “end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” bringing an end to the “Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”
Kanye West Escorted From Skechers Headquarters in Manhattan Beach
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Add Skechers to the list of companies not interested in doing business with Kanye West. A day after Adidas cut ties with the rapper, West was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters in Manhattan Beach on Wednesday after he showed up unannounced with a film crew.
Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status as Adidas, GAP Cut Ties After Anti-Semitic Comments
Kanye "Ye" West has officially lost his billionaire status. Forbes reported Tuesday that West is no longer on their billionaires' list now that his partnership with Adidas is over. The sportswear company officially decided to end their partnership with West, releasing a statement Tuesday saying it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," calling West's recent comments "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous."
Karlie Kloss Voices Support for Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye
Karlie Kloss shared her thoughts on Adidas terminating its relationship with Kanye “Ye” West on Tuesday at the 2022 WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit in New York. “I’m glad Adidas did the right thing,” Kloss said during her conversation at the summit when asked for her reaction to the news, which was revealed by the brand earlier in the day.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWFront Row at Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the sportswear brand said in a statement....
Gap yanks remaining Yeezy products and shutters website
Gap is removing all Yeezy Gap products from its stores and the retailer's e-commerce site amid growing backlash over antisemitic comments by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.In September, West severed his shoe and clothing deal with the retailer, with his lawyer telling CBS MoneyWatch at the time that Gap had failed to meet certain contractual obligations. In a statement on Tuesday, Gap cited Ye's "recent remarks and behavior" as its reason for yanking Yeezy Gap items from stores and shutting down YeezyGap.com.Adidas ends partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over antisemitic remarks"Antisemitism, racism and hate...
