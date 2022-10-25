Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Equinor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) _ Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.38 billion. On a per-share basis, the Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had net income of $2.97. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.12 per share. The oil and gas company posted revenue of...
Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $618 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.
JinkoSolar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $77.3 million. The Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share. The solar power product maker posted revenue of $2.74...
Oppenheimer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported net income of $4.5 million in its third quarter. The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share. The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $294.1 million in the period....
Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Friday reported earnings of $137 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $775 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
Chevron's second-highest profit on record accelerates big oil's cash haul
Chevron blew past analysts' estimates with the second-highest earnings in its history, accelerating a prolific profit haul for the world's biggest oil explorers. Third-quarter earnings of $5.56 per share surpassed the median $4.94 forecast among analysts in the Bloomberg Consensus. Net income was $11.2 billion, down slightly from the all-time high of more than $12 billion in the prior three months, according to a company statement on Friday.
