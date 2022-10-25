Puma’s latest partnership celebrates origins and fusion with Harlem-based fashion icon, Dapper Dan. The new collaboration is a tribute to hip hop culture that was democratized by Dapper Dan in the ’80s, a time when Puma also established itself as a staple for the streetwear community. The four-piece capsule will include a full range of elevated classics, such as the couturier’s take on classics like the T7 tracksuit with embellished rhinestones, Puma Clyde sneaker and velour T-shirts. The product offering will also feature a special monogram that was created by Dapper Dan to add a bespoke Puma touch. The collection initially debuted...

