Labadieville, LA

64-Year-Old Juana Ramos Died After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Labadieville (Labadieville, LA)

 3 days ago

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on October 23 in LA 308 near Orchid Street before 5 a.m.

The victim was identified as Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Ramo crossed the centerline and hit a 2018 RAM 1500 driven by Jody Deville Jr. of Plaqumine.

Ramo was pronounced dead at the scene. Deville was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deville was impaired during the crash and was arrested on DWI first Offense.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

October 25, 2022

Source: Myarklamiss

