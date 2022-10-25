Read full article on original website
Suck it up
3d ago
What an awesome story!! I am thrilled that these horses are being properly cared for. I wish I was near because I would be there everyday to volunteer my time!!
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
lakeexpo.com
Big Thunder Plans To Build $300 Million Tourist Oasis At Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Big Thunder today announced plans to build a new $300 million tourist oasis next to the Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach, Mo. 'The Oasis at Lakeport' will feature year-round entertainment, offering 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions, along with hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk. Amusement offerings will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.
fourstateshomepage.com
Worker killed in Missouri bridge collapse identified
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon. Connor Ernst, a 22-year old from California, Missouri, was pouring concrete when the bridge collapsed. Ernst and three other construction workers were trapped in a...
KYTV
Lake Regional to close 2 pharmacies at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health Systems announced it would be closing two pharmacy locations. The Laurie and Lake Ozark locations will close on October 27 at 6 p.m. Jinny Ruppin has been coming to the Lake Ozark location for several years. ”I’ve been one of...
State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town destroyed by large brush fire
A small town about 20 miles southwest of Columbia is working to pick up the pieces after a massive fire destroyed nearly two dozen structures, leaving many homeless.
krcgtv.com
Divers look in Lake of the Ozarks for missing veteran nine years after disappearance
Camden County — Donnie Erwin was last seen by his wife on December 29th, 2013 after waking her up at 6 am to use a gift card to buy cigarettes at a gas station nearly 5 miles from his house. “She gave him the gift card and went back...
Laclede Record
RONALD EUGENE COOK
Ronald Eugene Cook, Lebanon, was born February 14, 1945, to Howard and Mildred Cook in Niangua, Mo. He departed this life October 25, 2022, at the age of 77. Ron worked for years at Rayco in Springfield, MO, before retiring. Ron was a family man and loved his time spent with them. Ron loved spending time at gun shows and fishing and was one of the biggest story tellers you would ever meet. He loved loading up every visitor on his side by side to take them on a ride around the farm. But Ron was most known for his love and knowledge of guns. He loved teasing and poking at his kids and grandkids, and his laugh was amazing and contagious. He was a long-time member of Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Lebanon. He was baptized and saved as a young man and followed Christ throughout his journey in life.
lakeexpo.com
WATCH: Last Call 30% OFF Tent Sale: Slumberland At The Lake
🎪 The Tent is about to come down! Stop by Slumberland in Osage Beach, for their Final Days of 30% Off Overstock savings! 🛋 Shop Local & Save!
lakeexpo.com
'The Coolest Project': Powerboater & Developer Working On New Homes & Villas At The Lake
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — When it comes to living on Lake of the Ozarks, there are three options: a house, a condo, or a villa. Villas only represent a sliver of the Lake's real estate composition, but Adam Seraphine of NHH Developments thinks they offer the best of both worlds. "The privacy of a family home with the amenities and luxuries of a condo," is how Seraphine puts it.
kjluradio.com
Officials search for poacher who left six deer carcasses in Osage County
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help in tracking down a poacher in Osage County. MDC agents reports six deer were recently dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. Each of the deer was taken with a firearm and no parts of the deer were harvested for food.
lakeexpo.com
It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
KRMS Radio
Family & Friends Still Searching For Missing Camdenton Man
Family and friends of a Camdenton man whose been missing since 2013 say although renewed active searching for clues last week in the Lake Area did not turn up anything new, the campaign to find out what happened to Donnie Irwin will continue. His sister Yvonne Irwin Bowen tells KRMS...
lakeexpo.com
Dan Butner (July 18, 1946 - October 18, 2022)
It is with profound sorrow that we must announce the passing of Dan Butner. He left us on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He was 76; born on July 18, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Dan died peacefully at home doing what he loved, taking care of his beautiful yard. He was happy, healthy, and strong right to his last day.
lakeexpo.com
James A. Barlow (September 23, 1930 - October 21, 2022)
James A. Barlow, age 92, of Iberia, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born in rural Iberia on September 23, 1930, son of the late Andrew “Andy” and Sirilda (Shelton) Barlow. On December 19, 1953, James was united in marriage to Lora Lea McCubbin, at her family home.
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
kjluradio.com
U.S. Forest Service called in as natural cover fires spread in Phelps County
Natural cover fires pose problems for firefighters in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to several natural cover fires over the weekend, including one on County Road 7530, that was burning along a natural gas pipeline Saturday. Another natural cover fire was reported Sunday near the 179 exit on I-44, near the Stuckey’s convenience store in Newburg.
KRMS Radio
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge
“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
KOMU
Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer
A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
Comments / 1