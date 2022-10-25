ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn Creek, MO

Comments / 1

Suck it up
3d ago

What an awesome story!! I am thrilled that these horses are being properly cared for. I wish I was near because I would be there everyday to volunteer my time!!

Reply
2
 

Big Thunder Plans To Build $300 Million Tourist Oasis At Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Big Thunder today announced plans to build a new $300 million tourist oasis next to the Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach, Mo. 'The Oasis at Lakeport' will feature year-round entertainment, offering 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions, along with hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk. Amusement offerings will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Worker killed in Missouri bridge collapse identified

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon. Connor Ernst, a 22-year old from California, Missouri, was pouring concrete when the bridge collapsed. Ernst and three other construction workers were trapped in a...
KEARNEY, MO
Lake Regional to close 2 pharmacies at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health Systems announced it would be closing two pharmacy locations. The Laurie and Lake Ozark locations will close on October 27 at 6 p.m. Jinny Ruppin has been coming to the Lake Ozark location for several years. ”I’ve been one of...
LAKE OZARK, MO
RONALD EUGENE COOK

Ronald Eugene Cook, Lebanon, was born February 14, 1945, to Howard and Mildred Cook in Niangua, Mo. He departed this life October 25, 2022, at the age of 77. Ron worked for years at Rayco in Springfield, MO, before retiring. Ron was a family man and loved his time spent with them. Ron loved spending time at gun shows and fishing and was one of the biggest story tellers you would ever meet. He loved loading up every visitor on his side by side to take them on a ride around the farm. But Ron was most known for his love and knowledge of guns. He loved teasing and poking at his kids and grandkids, and his laugh was amazing and contagious. He was a long-time member of Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Lebanon. He was baptized and saved as a young man and followed Christ throughout his journey in life.
LEBANON, MO
'The Coolest Project': Powerboater & Developer Working On New Homes & Villas At The Lake

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — When it comes to living on Lake of the Ozarks, there are three options: a house, a condo, or a villa. Villas only represent a sliver of the Lake's real estate composition, but Adam Seraphine of NHH Developments thinks they offer the best of both worlds. "The privacy of a family home with the amenities and luxuries of a condo," is how Seraphine puts it.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Family & Friends Still Searching For Missing Camdenton Man

Family and friends of a Camdenton man whose been missing since 2013 say although renewed active searching for clues last week in the Lake Area did not turn up anything new, the campaign to find out what happened to Donnie Irwin will continue. His sister Yvonne Irwin Bowen tells KRMS...
CAMDENTON, MO
Dan Butner (July 18, 1946 - October 18, 2022)

It is with profound sorrow that we must announce the passing of Dan Butner. He left us on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He was 76; born on July 18, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Dan died peacefully at home doing what he loved, taking care of his beautiful yard. He was happy, healthy, and strong right to his last day.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
James A. Barlow (September 23, 1930 - October 21, 2022)

James A. Barlow, age 92, of Iberia, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born in rural Iberia on September 23, 1930, son of the late Andrew “Andy” and Sirilda (Shelton) Barlow. On December 19, 1953, James was united in marriage to Lora Lea McCubbin, at her family home.
IBERIA, MO
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes

WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
U.S. Forest Service called in as natural cover fires spread in Phelps County

Natural cover fires pose problems for firefighters in Phelps County. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to several natural cover fires over the weekend, including one on County Road 7530, that was burning along a natural gas pipeline Saturday. Another natural cover fire was reported Sunday near the 179 exit on I-44, near the Stuckey’s convenience store in Newburg.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge

“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer

A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
COOPER COUNTY, MO

