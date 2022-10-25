Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
DOJ files lawsuit against Rapid City hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The United States Department of Justice has filed a federal lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City. In court documents filed Wednesday, the DOJ brings action against Retsel Corporation, the Grand Gateway Hotel, Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, Connie Uhre and Nicholas Uhre.
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Supreme Court vacates controversial Massachusetts gun control law
The Supreme Court opened its term on Monday by vacating a ruling on a controversial Massachusetts gun control law and ordering the case to be reheard by a lower court.
Washington Examiner
FBI and DOJ must 'remove' records on people pressured into waiving away gun rights, Republicans say
EXCLUSIVE — Republicans are demanding the Justice Department and FBI confirm they have removed database records on people who secretly signed forms waiving away their rights to own, buy, or use firearms. The firearms rights group Gun Owners of America in September called on the DOJ and the FBI...
Washington Examiner
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit alleging double taxing of worker incomes in Ohio
Without offering an oral or written explanation, the Ohio Supreme Court dismissed a case Wednesday that was brought by two Summit County taxpayers alleging widespread double taxation of mostly low-income Ohio workers. Akron-based Community Legal Aid said the case was about more than its two clients suing Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and Tax...
8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal
On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo. The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while […] The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Justice Department Takes Aim at Judge Cannon
Last Thursday, the Supreme Court spurned Donald Trump's request that the Court intervene in the ongoing dispute over the Department of Justice's review of documents seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump and his attorneys had asked the Court to vacate the Eleventh Circuit's partial stay of Judge Aileen Cannon's order barring federal investigators from continuing to examine seized documents bearing classification markings, but the Court showed no interest in getting involved.
click orlando
Federal judge refuses to block Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A federal judge has refused to block school districts from carrying out a new state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms, rejecting arguments by parents, students and a non-profit organization. The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger was...
WIBW
North KC lawyer disbarred after accusing judges of lying, committing crimes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Kansas City lawyer has been disbarred after he accused federal judges of lying and committing crimes. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 124,956: In the Matter of Jack R.T. Jordan, it ordered Jordan’s disbarment. Jordan had been a North Kansas City, Mo., attorney admitted to practice in the state of Kansas since 2019.
Ex-Yale employee stole $40M for cars and real estate, feds say. She’s prison-bound
An anonymous tip sent to officials warned of suspicious activity, according to local reports.
FBI, DOJ and AG Garland respond to lawsuit filed by former FBI agent now in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to a lawsuit filed in July by a former FBI special agent who now lives in Lubbock. The lawsuit alleged unlawful employment practices and sex discrimination. Former FBI Special Agent Katia Litton claimed in the original complaint […]
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
Catholic church worker wrote 198 checks to herself and stole $451K in Oklahoma, feds say
Authorities said she also made about 1,068 fraudulent online transfers from the church account.
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional Rights
Not anymore!(smodj/iStock) A Supreme Court ruling out of New York State this past Monday will require New York City employers to rehire all previous employees whose employment was terminated because of the vaccine mandate. Anyone who was working in New York and fired because they weren’t vaccinated will be owed back pay for the entirety of the time they were without employment.
High court asked to stop Arkansas law against Israel boycott
Free-speech advocates asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that upheld an Arkansas law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel.
Texas sheriffs ask Supreme Court to hear immigration case before lower courts
The seven Texas sheriffs plus the Federal Police Foundation, and the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement Officers Division on Monday asked the Supreme Court to consider their claims in their case against President Joe Biden, Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and the directors of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court
Today we celebrate Indigenous People’s Day as a way to honor and reflect upon Native American history and culture. Officially recognized in 13 other states, Indigenous Peoples Day is also an opportunity to support efforts that strengthen Indigenous communities. The Indian Child Welfare Act, passed in 1978, is one of those efforts. It protects Native […] The post Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Lawsuit alleges ICE denies migrants legal counsel at 4 detention facilities
A group of legal organizations have sued the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies alleging asylum seekers at four detention facilities, including one in South Texas, have been denied access to legal representation.
