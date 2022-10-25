ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

KELOLAND TV

DOJ files lawsuit against Rapid City hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The United States Department of Justice has filed a federal lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City. In court documents filed Wednesday, the DOJ brings action against Retsel Corporation, the Grand Gateway Hotel, Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, Connie Uhre and Nicholas Uhre.
RAPID CITY, SD
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo.  The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while […] The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Reason.com

Justice Department Takes Aim at Judge Cannon

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court spurned Donald Trump's request that the Court intervene in the ongoing dispute over the Department of Justice's review of documents seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump and his attorneys had asked the Court to vacate the Eleventh Circuit's partial stay of Judge Aileen Cannon's order barring federal investigators from continuing to examine seized documents bearing classification markings, but the Court showed no interest in getting involved.
WIBW

North KC lawyer disbarred after accusing judges of lying, committing crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Kansas City lawyer has been disbarred after he accused federal judges of lying and committing crimes. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 124,956: In the Matter of Jack R.T. Jordan, it ordered Jordan’s disbarment. Jordan had been a North Kansas City, Mo., attorney admitted to practice in the state of Kansas since 2019.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

FBI, DOJ and AG Garland respond to lawsuit filed by former FBI agent now in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to a lawsuit filed in July by a former FBI special agent who now lives in Lubbock. The lawsuit alleged unlawful employment practices and sex discrimination. Former FBI Special Agent Katia Litton claimed in the original complaint […]
LUBBOCK, TX
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
ALABAMA STATE
Bridget Mulroy

NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional Rights

Not anymore!(smodj/iStock) A Supreme Court ruling out of New York State this past Monday will require New York City employers to rehire all previous employees whose employment was terminated because of the vaccine mandate. Anyone who was working in New York and fired because they weren’t vaccinated will be owed back pay for the entirety of the time they were without employment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRBL News 3

Texas sheriffs ask Supreme Court to hear immigration case before lower courts

The seven Texas sheriffs plus the Federal Police Foundation, and the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement Officers Division on Monday asked the Supreme Court to consider their claims in their case against President Joe Biden, Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and the directors of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
TEXAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court

Today we celebrate Indigenous People’s Day as a way to honor and reflect upon Native American history and culture. Officially recognized in 13 other states, Indigenous Peoples Day is also an opportunity to support efforts that strengthen Indigenous communities. The Indian Child Welfare Act, passed in 1978, is one of those efforts. It protects Native […] The post Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

