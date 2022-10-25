‘He’s got burns all on him’: Father and son suffer burns after NC house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro son made a panicked 911 call when he saw his 63-year-old dad’s bedroom going up in flames.

Neighbors tell FOX8 the window on the side of the home is the dad’s room.

When they walked outside, they saw the dad covered in soot from head to toe, with his right arm bandaged.

Both victims went to a hospital, at last check the dad was in critical condition with severe burns.

“Be advised the father’s room is burning.. and the room is on the third floor. Her father is possibly injured.” said dispatchers to first responders.

The family is not ready to talk about what happened inside this three-story home on Donegal drive.

From the outside, you cannot tell there was a fire here besides a window on an upper floor being broken.

The shattered window shows how intense the flames got around 11:30 Sunday morning.

The ladder fire crews used to get to the third floor still lies in the front yard.

The smell of smoke and the sound of fire engines woke up neighbors next door.

“He was caught in the fire. He’s got burns all on him” said the son in the 9-1-1 call.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

You could also hear the son telling dispatchers his dad was still inside the burning home trying to tend to his burns.

“He’s in the kitchen putting water on his injuries,” he said.

Dispatchers told him, “You don’t need to be in the house I need everyone out of the house right now. I don’t need him to be in the kitchen, I need him out of the house right now.”

Moments later the son told dispatchers he was coming out of the house.

A yellow sign was put on the door saying the house was unsafe to live in.

The cause of the fire has not been determined Monday.

This is a good time to remind everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working order…to have a fire safety plan… and to use caution in the winter months when trying to heat your home.

Firefighters tell us it is a time they see an increase in house fire calls.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.