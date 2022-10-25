Prospect Profile: Vincent Shavers, Monsignor Pace

Vincent Shavers is a highly touted linebacker in South Florida in the Class 2024. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect plays for Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens. Shavers is a versatile athlete for the Spartans on both sides of the field. Already one of the area’s top juniors, his upside should only climb heading into his senior season.

Through eight games, Shavers has registered 37 tackles (30 solo), including 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also has a 15-yard interception against Somerset Academy Silver Palms and a 72-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown against Lely (Naples).

Shavers’ ability also extends to the offensive side of the ball. Against Dr. Krop, he rushed for a 28-yard touchdown while collecting seven tackles and two sacks on defense. As a sophomore, he recorded 69 tackles and eight sacks. Check out his versatility on both sides of the ball below.

“I started playing when I was five years old,” said Shavers. “I’m an athlete. I’m an animal on the field that really wants it. I go 110 percent every play. I’m trying to make it to the NFL and make it out.”

Shavers is only beginning to develop. He has plenty of speed and quickness off the edge to sack the quarterback. Shavers also possesses the fundamental tools of a linebacker. He is a sure tackler inside the box against the run. Shavers can also cover while having the field awareness to locate the football for possible turnovers. His all-around ability has helped the Spartans to a 4-4 mark this season.

“I’m trying to get better moving my feet; covering,” said Shavers. And work my hands when I blitz of the edge. Learn how to use my hands to be more violent and aggressive.”

Shavers also had time to learn from one of the best. Shemar Stewart, a former 5-star recruit now at Texas A&M, played for Monsignor Pace last season. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive end recorded 85 tackles, including 40 for loss and 14 sacks as a senior. Stewart was an All-Dade 5A-IND first-team selection by the Miami Herald.

“He always told me to stay low,” said Shavers. “Don’t give anybody your chest because it be bad. He would also say to stay contained. Don’t come all the way up the field. You’re going to leave a gap opened for the quarterback. I learned a lot from Shemar.”

Shavers is a 3-star recruit and 41st ranked linebacker in the 2024 Class by 247Sports. Overall, he is 79th in the junior class for the state of Florida. Shavers recently picked up an offer from nearby Florida International University on October 21st. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Campbell, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee and South Florida.

“Tennessee and Louisville have been ahead of the pack right now,” said Shavers. They always check up on me. And Florida State too.”