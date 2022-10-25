ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has A Brutally Honest Message For Society

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was met with some public criticism after he called out some unnamed teammates for consistent mistakes. The back-to-back league MVP said the players making these mistakes should be benched. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers addressed these comments. In doing so,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Has Brutally Honest Response To Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some telling comments while on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing," Rodgers told McAfee. "Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance."
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday

When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Packers Reportedly "Pursuing" Notable Trade

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly exploring a notable trade ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. According to a report from Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Packers are interested in a trade for a wide receiver. With Randall Cobb on injured reserve and rookie wide receivers struggling, a trade would make some sense.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another (bad) career first for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady started his Thursday night by setting new NFL record, becoming the most-sacked quarterback in league history. He finished it with another career mark he’d probably like to forget. For the first time in Brady’s legendary 23-year run in pro football, his team is...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon

Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Packers: Wednesday injury reports

DL Rashan Gary (concussion) CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle) WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) OL David Bakhitari (knee) WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) WR Christian Watson (hamstring) Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week. Buffalo Bills (5-1) Did...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy