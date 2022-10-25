Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aaron Rodgers Has A Brutally Honest Message For Society
On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was met with some public criticism after he called out some unnamed teammates for consistent mistakes. The back-to-back league MVP said the players making these mistakes should be benched. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers addressed these comments. In doing so,...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Matt LaFleur Has Brutally Honest Response To Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some telling comments while on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing," Rodgers told McAfee. "Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance."
thecomeback.com
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday
When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral
It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
Packers Reportedly "Pursuing" Notable Trade
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly exploring a notable trade ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. According to a report from Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Packers are interested in a trade for a wide receiver. With Randall Cobb on injured reserve and rookie wide receivers struggling, a trade would make some sense.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt welcomes latest Watt son and he already looks like a future DPOY
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, have just welcomed a new member to their family. The couple gave birth to son Koa James Watt just last Sunday and the couple could not be ecstatic enough over the gift they have just received.
Another (bad) career first for Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady started his Thursday night by setting new NFL record, becoming the most-sacked quarterback in league history. He finished it with another career mark he’d probably like to forget. For the first time in Brady’s legendary 23-year run in pro football, his team is...
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
ESPN
Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy could be moved before the trade deadline
There have been rumors circulating about former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy possibly being traded before the trade deadline. he Denver Broncos don’t appear as strong as advertised and it might be time for the front office to test some trades. Jeudy entered the league in 2020 after spending...
Bills vs. Packers: Wednesday injury reports
DL Rashan Gary (concussion) CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle) WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) OL David Bakhitari (knee) WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) WR Christian Watson (hamstring) Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week. Buffalo Bills (5-1) Did...
Comments / 2