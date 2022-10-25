ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on the 700-block of Mather Street on the city’s near-west side. Police say a 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Mather at Harrison St. at about 7 o’clock Thursday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Pedestrian Killed While Crossing the Street in Green Bay

A 70-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street last night in Green Bay. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the man was crossing at the intersection of Mather and Harrison Streets at around 7:00 p.m. The driver remained at the scene...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Inmate in the Green Bay Correctional Institution Dies Following Attack

An inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution has died following an attack last week. According to jail officials, Timothy Nabors was attacked last Friday and was taken to an off-site medical facility. Nabors was later pronounced dead. The attacker, whose name has not yet been released, was moved to...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Injured in Rural Outagamie County Crash

Two people were injured in a crash yesterday (October 26th) in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the crash just before 7:45 a.m. Deputies were sent to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn. Investigators determined that...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

No New Details Released Regarding Threat to Two Rivers High School

No new information is available this morning regarding a threat that was made against Two Rivers High School yesterday (October 25th). We were made aware of the threat by the Two Rivers Police Department at around noon yesterday. In a news release, the Department explained that the threat was made...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle ends up in Lake Winnebago, driver arrested on OWI charge

(WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County needed to fish a vehicle out of Lake Winnebago following a Tuesday morning incident. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was arrested for OWI, third offense after driving their car into Lake Winnebago. Authorities say the call for the incident came in around 4:10 a.m.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough

There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspected Drunk Driver Drives into Lake Winnebago

Dive teams in Calumet County were called into action yesterday morning after a suspected drunk driver drove into Lake Winnebago. The incident occurred just after 4:00 a.m. as crews were called to the scene off of Faro Springs Road. They arrived to find a vehicle submerged in 8 to 12...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash

OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Native Sentenced in Prison Escape Attempt

A Manitowoc native accused of killing his two children has been sentenced in a separate case. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was previously convicted for attempting to escape from the Outagamie County Jail, and has been sentenced to spend five years in prison. Beyer is also accused of killing his 5-year-old son...
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy