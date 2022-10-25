Read full article on original website
Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses
It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
USB-C iPhone: Greg Joswiak confirms that Apple will be forced to comply with new EU regulation
The EU recently formalized new legislation that will require most personal electronics to switch to USB-C for charging a data transfer. Now, for the first time, Apple has confirmed that it will have to comply with this new regulation, despite the fact that the company still fundamentally disagrees with the basis of the new common charger regulations.
Telegram quietly testing paid posts on channels, and they bypass Apple’s in-app purchases
Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
Apple temporarily halts showing ads for gambling apps on App Store product pages following developer complaints
This week, Apple rolled out new ad placements in the App Store for the Today tab and at the bottom of product pages of other apps. App Store ads are always a controversial (and widely disliked) subject, but this latest expansion was particularly grating to the developer community. Developers were...
Telegram removes paid posts from its iOS app due to App Store guidelines
Foxconn COVID-19 outbreak inside plant; impact on iPhone 14 production is ‘controllable’
A reported Foxconn COVID-19 outbreak in Zhengzhou – known locally as iPhone City – has been confirmed by the company, with some impact on iPhone 14 production. However, Apple’s primary iPhone assembler says that the number of cases is low, and iPhone 14 production remains “relatively stable.” Foxconn has introduced tough lockdown rules to minimize the spread …
Apple Security Research launches with website, blog, applications open for Research Device Program
Along with announcing its new Lockdown Mode feature this past summer, the company mentioned an upgraded bounty program, a donation to fund ethical security research, and more. Now Apple Security Research has officially launched with a dedicated website, blog, details on the bounty changes, applications open for the Research Device Programs, and more.
Twitter going private under Musk’s ownership poses challenges, as fired execs get millions
Twitter going private under Elon Musk’s ownership does have a number of advantages for the billionaire, including fewer regulatory requirements and no need for quarterly earnings reports. But the route is not without its challenges …. Twitter going private. The New York Times reports that Musk had sought the...
Apple VP Greg Joswiak says ‘metaverse’ is a word he will never use
Apple has reportedly been working on its own virtual universe as the company also has plans to introduce a new mixed reality headset. And, following a statement from Mark Zuckerberg saying that the metaverse should be “open” as a criticism of Apple, the company’s VP of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak said during an interview with WSJ that he will never use the word “metaverse.”
iPhone shipments grew a ‘remarkable’ 36% in China in Q3, as all other major brands fell
A new market intelligence report says that iPhone shipments grew 36% year-on-year in China in Q3, while all other major brands saw theirs fall between 16% and 27%. The data says that this saw Apple’s smartphone market share in the country grew from 11% to 16%, but the news for the iPhone maker wasn’t all good …
Tim Cook says Apple can’t yet make enough iPhone 14 Pros to meet demand
Apple’s fiscal Q4 earnings are out and while the company saw another record for revenue, there were some slight misses on expectations. CEO Tim Cook shared more details on what challenges the company is seeing like trying to keep up with iPhone 14 Pro demand. Speaking with CNBC’s Steve...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Electric planes could reconnect small US airports
United Airlines is betting that it can persuade small-city residents to replace a five-hour car trip with a zippy ride in a compact electric plane. If this plan works, it could lead to an electric renaissance for a lost age of regional American air travel, CNBC reported. “Go back to the 1990s, there were hundreds of small…
Apple Q4 2022 earnings: Record revenue of $90.1 billion, misses on iPhone and Services
Amid a tumultuous week for other tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Meta, Apple has now announced its quarterly earnings for fiscal Q4 2022. All of these earnings reports come amid concerns of an economic downturn in the United States, and all eyes are on Apple to see if it weathered the storm better than competitors.
Apple surpasses 900 million paid subscribers as Services revenue increases 5% YoY
During Apple’s Q4 earnings call, CFO Luca Maestri shared more details about the company’s growth when it comes to paid services. Moving close to the one billion mark, Apple now has more than 900 million paid subscribers. For its fiscal Q4 performance, Apple saw its Services revenue up...
TikTok gaming push will be an ’enormous’ one, launch expected on Nov 2
TikTok gaming has so far been a very small part of the streaming video app, but the company is said to be just days away from announcing an “enormous” push into the games market …. Background. TikTok has offered games to Chinese users since 2019, but in a...
Facebook and Instagram boosts now have to give Apple a cut; Meta calls it a tax
Facebook and Instagram boosts are a popular way for creators to give their posts extra reach by paying Meta to show them to more people. Apple has updated its App Store rules to say that any boosts purchased through the iOS apps must use in-app purchases (IAP), giving the iPhone maker a 30% cut.
‘SiriSpy’ iOS bug allowed apps to eavesdrop on your Siri conversations before fix
Apple released iOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura to the public this week. In addition to headlining new features and changes, there are also essential security fixes as well. One of the most notable fixes is for a bug that allowed applications to eavesdrop on your conversations with Siri. Here are the full details…
Apple planning to release 16-inch iPad in Q4 2023, new report says
Apple is once again said to be working on a larger iPad, this time according to a new report from The Information. According to the report, which cites a “person familiar with the project,” the new iPad could be released as soon as next year with a 16-inch display. “The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook,” the report says.
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending
