Read full article on original website
Related
wnax.com
SD D.O.T. Updates Their Winter Plan
The South Dakota Transportation Commission got an update on the winter maintenance plans for the state D.O.T. Operations Manager Craig Smith says they got results of a survey of their performance from winter drivers….https://on.soundcloud.com/5sZAb. Smith says they will have the same snow plow hours as in past years….https://on.soundcloud.com/DGbJS.
Black Hills Pioneer
Most common fast food chains in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in South Dakota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
wnax.com
Crop Inputs Costs, Drought, Top Concern
The drought, crop inputs, and other farm costs expected in 2023 are top of mind concerns for farmers and ranchers across Nebraska according to a non-scientific poll conducted by Nebraska Farm Bureau. According to the survey, producers’ top concerns over the next year continue to be input prices (35%), followed by drought (32%), supply chain disruptions (20%), and crop and livestock prices (11%).
farmforum.net
Angling opportunities abound in South Dakota: Mark Ermer
Now that fall is upon us and Halloween is just around the corner, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind anglers of some fall and winter fishing opportunities in and around our larger communities. We recently stocked rainbow trout in Wylie Lake in Aberdeen and Lion’s Ponds, also known as 3rd Avenue Pond, in Watertown. Rainbow Trout do not typically occur in such water bodies in this part of the state due to warm temperatures in the summer. But, we stock them to create unique fishing opportunities near our large population centers. Trout need cold water to survive so that is why we stock them in the early spring and fall to take advantage of the cool water periods in these ponds.
newscenter1.tv
What happened to this weekend’s snow in the Black Hills?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s take a look at at what was expected from this system, what actually happened, and why we didn’t see things play out exactly like we anticipated. We’d love to see your photos of the first snowfall! Please submit them above. What...
Class A & B region volleyball playoff brackets revealed
The South Dakota high school volleyball regular season came to a close for both class 'A' and 'B' on Tuesday, October 25.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths reported; Active cases up and hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,059 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 10 from 3,049 the previous week. The new deaths include four men and six women in the following age groups: 60-69 (2); 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counites: Brookings (1), Brown (2), Brule (1), Charles Mix (1), Davison (2), Fall River (1), Moody (1) and Pennington (1).
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
wnax.com
Rural Residents Face Higher Energy Burden
People who live in rural areas of South Dakota face a higher energy burden. Heidi Urlacher, with the Center for Rural Affairs, says they have done some studies of rural energy users…https://on.soundcloud.com/MBYdG. Urlacher says much of that is related to lower incomes in rural areas….https://on.soundcloud.com/2uNvj. Urlacher says rural...
Millions available for homeowners and renters in South Dakota
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that millions of dollars are available to help many residents pay rent or mortgage for your home in South Dakota? For example, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) has been awarded $10 million for families and residents in South Dakota.
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
Meet the Different Types of Bats that Call South Dakota Home
This summer my kids became fascinated with the bats that flew over our backyard at twilight. We'd watch for them near the streetlight swooping in for a feast of moths and mosquitoes. We'd look for their distinctive floppy-flying style and listen for their high-pitched chatter. There are 12 species of...
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota PUC says prepare for higher natural gas prices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers should prepare for increasing natural gas prices this fall and winter, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners said. The PUC offered several ways to lower natural gas and electric consumption. Customers can set their thermostats to a lower temperature, maintain and upgrade appliances...
Comments / 0