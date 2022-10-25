ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
The Associated Press

Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port

BERLIN (AP) — Lawmakers from two of Germany’s governing parties on Thursday slammed plans for Chinese shipping group COSCO to take a major stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal, warning that they pose a national security risk. Public broadcaster NDR reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked officials to find a compromise that would allow the investment in Hamburg to happen, after six ministries initially rejected it on the grounds that COSCO, already the port’s biggest customer, could get too much leverage. Two officials with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to be quoted, confirmed that several ministries opposed the deal. Scholz’s office said the investment review would follow existing rules but declined further comment, citing business confidentiality. Lawmakers from the Green party and the Free Democrats, which formed a coalition last year with Scholz’ Social Democrats, openly criticized the plan.
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
US News and World Report

Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
Time Out Global

Croatia moves nearer to Schengen accession

An EU member since 2013, Croatia has long been aiming to join the Schengen zone, a common area of travel without border protocol enjoyed by 22 of the 27 EU countries, plus EFTA states including Switzerland. Travelling within the Schengen zone means that visitors arriving from a fellow Schengen country...
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
US News and World Report

French, German Leaders Meet Amid Rift Over Energy, Economy

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thrashed it out for three hours in Paris on Wednesday in hopes of bridging gaps between the two neighbors and key European Union allies on issues including energy, defense and the economy. Macron and Scholz discussed their...
CBS LA

U.S. sees surge in migrants from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua

Officials along the U.S.-Mexico border processed Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans 572,500 times in fiscal year 2022 – eclipsing the number of migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador who entered U.S. immigration custody during that period, newly released government statistics show.Historically, citizens of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, collectively known as Central America's Northern Triangle, have made up the bulk of migrants processed along the U.S. southern border, alongside Mexican migrants. But that trend was upended over the past year with the arrival of record numbers of people from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and other countries, including Colombia and Haiti.The seismic...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Operation Tannenbaum: Why Didn’t Germany Invade Switzerland?

Switzerland was able to remain neutral throughout the Second World War. As soon as the conflict broke out in 1939, the nation prepared itself for a possible invasion. However, one never occurred, despite a plan – Operation Tannenbaum – being drawn up. The question that remains after all these years is why the decision was made to not move forward with the invasion.
The Atlantic

How the U.K. Became One of the Poorest Countries in Western Europe

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The past few months have been rough for the United Kingdom. Energy prices are soaring. National inflation has breached double digits. The longest-serving British monarch has died. The shortest-serving prime minister has quit.
The Associated Press

Serbia toughens visa rules as migration prompts EU pressure

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is seeing a sudden tourism boom from countries whose citizens never had its sightseeing and shopping opportunities on their radar. That’s largely due to the Balkan country’s generous entry rules, which made it a key stop for migrants seeking to reach Europe without risking a perilous sea crossing. A recent flight from Turkey to Belgrade — one of half a dozen scheduled daily — was packed with people from African and Asian nations who don’t need a visa to enter the European country. But this is changing as Serbia faces pressure from the European Union, which it wants to join, to introduce visas for countries that have become a source of migration toward the 27-nation bloc. EU officials say thousands of travelers who entered Serbia and other Western Balkan nations as tourists in recent months ended up seeking asylum in EU member countries.

