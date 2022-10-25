Read full article on original website
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port
BERLIN (AP) — Lawmakers from two of Germany’s governing parties on Thursday slammed plans for Chinese shipping group COSCO to take a major stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal, warning that they pose a national security risk. Public broadcaster NDR reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked officials to find a compromise that would allow the investment in Hamburg to happen, after six ministries initially rejected it on the grounds that COSCO, already the port’s biggest customer, could get too much leverage. Two officials with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to be quoted, confirmed that several ministries opposed the deal. Scholz’s office said the investment review would follow existing rules but declined further comment, citing business confidentiality. Lawmakers from the Green party and the Free Democrats, which formed a coalition last year with Scholz’ Social Democrats, openly criticized the plan.
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
'National Traitor Xi Jinping': Protest Erupts in Beijing As Communist Leader Looks Toward 3rd Term
"Go on strike, remove dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping," read one banner. Xi is expected to break from recent political tradition to cement himself a third five-year-term as the paramount leader. Scenes of a rare but mild (by Western standards) protest against Xi Jinping’s communist government in the Chinese...
Eight reasons to be scared of China
China's Xi Jinping has tightened control. Here are eight more reasons to fear the communist country.
U.S. wants to find a country to lead Haiti military intervention by early November
The State Department is pushing back against the notion that a U.S. resolution proposing a rapid reaction force to Haiti is in peril and expects the dimensions of a force to be settled by early November.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Xi Jinping is seduced by a vision of greater isolation. A mistake that will make China poorer | Rana Mitter
As the leader enters his third term, there are increasing signs that the country is turning inwards, replacing the outside world with cyber ‘reality’
Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
Croatia moves nearer to Schengen accession
An EU member since 2013, Croatia has long been aiming to join the Schengen zone, a common area of travel without border protocol enjoyed by 22 of the 27 EU countries, plus EFTA states including Switzerland. Travelling within the Schengen zone means that visitors arriving from a fellow Schengen country...
Russia Is Europe's Problem, Not America's. It's Time for the U.S. to Cut Europe Loose | Opinion
There is an uncomfortable truth that almost nobody in Washington wants to address and it's this: The biggest foreign threat to the Unites States is not Russia and it's not China. It's the European Union and its member states. This is not to say that Europe is an enemy of...
First Plane Repatriating Venezuelan Migrants in Mexico Departs for Caracas, Sources Say
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern...
Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
French, German Leaders Meet Amid Rift Over Energy, Economy
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thrashed it out for three hours in Paris on Wednesday in hopes of bridging gaps between the two neighbors and key European Union allies on issues including energy, defense and the economy. Macron and Scholz discussed their...
Biden targets Nicaragua’s gold in new move against President Daniel Ortega
The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, threatening a ban on Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, raising the possibility of trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders. The actions, stemming from...
U.S. sees surge in migrants from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua
Officials along the U.S.-Mexico border processed Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans 572,500 times in fiscal year 2022 – eclipsing the number of migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador who entered U.S. immigration custody during that period, newly released government statistics show.Historically, citizens of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, collectively known as Central America's Northern Triangle, have made up the bulk of migrants processed along the U.S. southern border, alongside Mexican migrants. But that trend was upended over the past year with the arrival of record numbers of people from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and other countries, including Colombia and Haiti.The seismic...
Operation Tannenbaum: Why Didn’t Germany Invade Switzerland?
Switzerland was able to remain neutral throughout the Second World War. As soon as the conflict broke out in 1939, the nation prepared itself for a possible invasion. However, one never occurred, despite a plan – Operation Tannenbaum – being drawn up. The question that remains after all these years is why the decision was made to not move forward with the invasion.
How the U.K. Became One of the Poorest Countries in Western Europe
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The past few months have been rough for the United Kingdom. Energy prices are soaring. National inflation has breached double digits. The longest-serving British monarch has died. The shortest-serving prime minister has quit.
Serbia toughens visa rules as migration prompts EU pressure
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is seeing a sudden tourism boom from countries whose citizens never had its sightseeing and shopping opportunities on their radar. That’s largely due to the Balkan country’s generous entry rules, which made it a key stop for migrants seeking to reach Europe without risking a perilous sea crossing. A recent flight from Turkey to Belgrade — one of half a dozen scheduled daily — was packed with people from African and Asian nations who don’t need a visa to enter the European country. But this is changing as Serbia faces pressure from the European Union, which it wants to join, to introduce visas for countries that have become a source of migration toward the 27-nation bloc. EU officials say thousands of travelers who entered Serbia and other Western Balkan nations as tourists in recent months ended up seeking asylum in EU member countries.
