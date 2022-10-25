ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmonders to talk about affordable housing and gun violence

By Brendan King
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lC05d_0ilgflk600

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmonders Involved in Strengthening Our Communities (RISC) will meet Tuesday night to talk about affordable housing and gun violence.

Marvin Gilliam Jr. with RISC estimated at least 400 people will attend the meeting at 7 pm. at Second Baptist Church Southside on Broad Rock Boulevard.

The group will discuss affordable and healthy housing. Nearly 7,000 people in Metro Richmond are living in mobile homes that are falling apart, according to RISC. The majority of those families are Latino.

RISC was able to get the city to pass a budget amendment for $300,000 to go toward mobile home repairs and replacements.

The money has not yet been allocated.

Gilliam, who serves on the RISC gun violence steering committee, said another major focus will be on gun violence.

The group will begin implementing GVI or Group Violence Intervention after securing half of the funding from U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber.

GVI is based on Operation Ceasefire in Boston from the 1990s which resulted in a 63 percent reduction in youth homicides.

Gilliam also taught in Richmond Public Schools and saw the impact of violence firsthand.

“Knowing the number of former students that I taught and interacted with that have been killed due to gun violence. This is a major issue and it's causing major trauma in our city for young people, for families,” he explained. “People are scared about going out and this is something that we really have to tackle.”

He said the status quo cannot continue.

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-Richmond) is also scheduled to attend, and anyone is welcome to join in on the conversations.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 4th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 4th congressional district changed the least in the NBC12 viewing area. The new district now covers the City of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. Incumbent Democrat Donald McEachin, a three-term congressman, says women’s health care is a top issue he hears about...
RICHMOND, VA
Ballotpedia News

Richmond school board passes transgender protection resolution in response to Virginia Department of Education’s transgender student policy

The Richmond City School Board, which oversees Richmond Public Schools (RPS) in Richmond, Virginia, voted 8-1 on October 2, 2022, to approve a resolution rejecting the Virginia Department of Education’s policy on transgender students. The policy, titled 2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity, And Respect For All Students And Parents In Virginia’s Public Schools, mandated the following approaches to transgender students in the state’s public schools:
RICHMOND, VA
newsfromthestates.com

Richmond police chief resigns after months of scrutiny and more Va. headlines

• Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned after months of intense scrutiny over whether he embellished details of an alleged Fourth of July mass shooting plot he said his department had stopped. Smith got the job in the summer of 2020 amid the turmoil that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy