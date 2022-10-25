ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazmat truck spills on US-19, causing major delays

By Rebekah Nelson
 3 days ago
A crash caused a hazmat truck to spill on US-19 in St. Pete, causing major delays in traffic Tuesday morning.

Most lanes have been shut down between 34th Street North and 7th Avenue on US-19 during clean-up efforts. The current severity is extreme.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailer explodes after crashing into overpass on Pa. Turnpike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded after crashing into an overpass along the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate, while approaching the exit ramp near the Irwin interchange.Officials say there's no concerns over the stability of the overpass at this time. 
CBS Miami

Tanker truck explodes during fiery crash on I-95

DELRAY BEACH: -- Four people were hurt, three of them critically, when a fuel tanker truck and two other cars were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95, authorities said.Law enforcement officials from several jurisdictions, including the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol and the Boca Raton Fire Department, responded to the wreck in the northbound lanes at the Atlantic Avenue exit, according to investigators.The wreck sent a thick black cloud of smoke into the air after the tanker overturned and exploded, authorities said. A fourth person was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but information about that victim's condition was pending.The multi-vehicle wreck occurred at 1:15 p.m. when the driver of one of the cars veered into the tanker truck's lane, causing a collision and leading to the tanker truck to flip over.It was not immediately clear if charges will be filed in the case.The wreck led to the closure of all I-95 lanes in both directions although the southbound lanes opened a short time later.By 6:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
