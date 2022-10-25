Read full article on original website
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dead at age 90
Vince Dooley guided Georgia for a quarter century and led the Bulldogs to a national championship by defeating Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl during the 1980 season.
Rolling Red Winner in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Griffin birdies 18 to overtake Montenegro, wins Rolling Red Alabama Classic by a shot By Al Muskewitz The 18th hole at Cider Ridge Golf Club has been really good to J.T. Griffin this week. Not so much for Jesus Montenegro. Griffin, a 35-year-old former Georgia Tech player, won both Rolling Red Tour events […]
