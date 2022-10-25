Oxford, AL – Griffin birdies 18 to overtake Montenegro, wins Rolling Red Alabama Classic by a shot By Al Muskewitz The 18th hole at Cider Ridge Golf Club has been really good to J.T. Griffin this week. Not so much for Jesus Montenegro. Griffin, a 35-year-old former Georgia Tech player, won both Rolling Red Tour events […]

OXFORD, AL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO