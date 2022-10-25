ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkton, VT

Bev Soychak: State won’t endorse a renowned beaver specialist who lives in Vermont

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago

This commentary is by Bev Soychak, a resident of Monkton.

I’m not a biologist but I’m a born Vermonter from a family of hunters who consider it a privilege to be able to supply food for our family, not kill for sport.

I am so disappointed in the commentary by Kim Royar . Vermont has lost its way with the privilege of hunting and trapping. There may not be a silver bullet to deal with beaver issues — and our underfunded Fish & Wildlife Department, which has a yearly budget of $5,000 to deal with beaver issues — may not be able to keep up with them, but that doesn’t mean we resort to killing.

Individual towns have a right to be given other options when Fish & Wildlife devices fail. Our town was never given an option; the state’s response was call a trapper or you’re on your own.

Yes, these devices are expensive but they work. We installed one on Monkton Pond three years ago, funded through Protect Our Wildlife and our homeowners and installed by Skip Lisle. We have had very little maintenance and have saved homeowners from literally hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damages and we don’t have an overabundance of beavers. We have a group of volunteers who pitch in when needed; minimal maintenance is required.

In addition, Charlotte, Shelburne, Duxbury, Salisbury and many other towns are following our lead. I am sorry, but we have the world’s most respected famous beaver flow device specialist in our own state and Fish & Wildlife refused to endorse him. The department staff would rather kill a beaver than give out a phone number for Skip Lisle, who literally travels the world solving problems they can’t.

This needs to stop. Why is he not being used as a resource? Why are these places not working together? Why is our state justifying killing when we clearly have other options? These loose nuisance killing laws just lead to excessive cruel killing.

We need to wake up and start respecting Mother Nature instead of taking the easy way out and recommending state-funded trappers who support Fish & Wildlife salaries. This department needs to be funded by neutral sources. And start defending our state’s mission statement and not putting money in its own pockets.

When my family and friends kill an animal, they respect their kill and feed their family. A life taken respectfully. We don’t pose on Facebook, laughing with a dead animal on our couch. Where is the respect in that?

Our numbers are growing, our mission is spreading and our views are being supported and guess what? We are not out there threatening people for their beliefs. I understand it’s unrealistic to save every animal, nor would I try, and guess what? That makes me reasonable, not a fanatic. Stay tuned.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Bev Soychak: State won’t endorse a renowned beaver specialist who lives in Vermont .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sevendaysvt

Advent of Religious Paperback Puzzles Some in Vermont

The Great Controversy, a Seventh-day Adventist text that has been circulating since the mid-19th century, has been causing a small stir in Vermont over the past few weeks. The book, which purports to tell of “the Vatican’s rising influence in America” and has a global following on social media, has come through the mail to homes in cities and towns including Essex, St. Albans, Burlington, Norwich, Winooski and Montpelier. The cover of the edition that went to Vermont shows the U.S. Capitol and St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Carl Demrow and Samantha Lefebvre undergo rematch in redrawn Orange County district

Republican Rep. Samantha Lefebvre and Democrat Carl Demrow share some similarities. Both entered politics on a whim. Both have represented their Orange County district for one term in the Vermont House: Demrow from 2019 to 2020 and Lefebvre from 2021 until now. Both sit on their town’s selectboard and previously served as volunteer firefighters. And most importantly, both ran against each other before.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
Addison Independent

Election denier spreads lies in talk at East Midd church

EAST MIDDLEBURY — The final flickers of the day’s sunlight were gently kissing the western horizon on Oct. 19 as folks trickled into East Middlebury’s Valley Bible Church, a grand, pearl-white edifice fronting a backdrop of trees stubbornly clinging to the last of their fiery-red leaves with a frigid Vermont winter approaching.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Cannabis Shops Are Sprouting Like Weeds in Burlington

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has granted three licenses to Burlington retailers and has applications for six more pending — a situation the board's chair called "concerning" during a public meeting on Wednesday. "Anyone who is thinking about getting a retail license should really consider what the population base...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Support Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment/Prop 5

Now that ballots have been mailed to voters, please be sure to vote yes on the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, or Proposal 5. Passing this amendment is so important to me because I nearly lost a friend to an ectopic pregnancy this year. Without access to an abortion, and also the surgery that saved her life after her fallopian tube burst, she wouldn’t be here today.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign

The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
Addison Independent

Ouellette tapped as interim leader of Vergennes police

Jason Ouellette, who has a track record that includes being named the 2022 Vermont American Legion Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, will take over when Police Chief George Merkel’s retirement becomes official on Oct. 31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order...
VERGENNES, VT
vermontbiz.com

Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol

20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney, the keeper of the leaf people, has run the one-woman show for nearly two decades. Just like magic, they appear each September throughout Shelburne and Route 7, a welcome sight for...
SHELBURNE, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy