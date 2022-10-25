Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot in the head at College Park gas station, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police said officers found a woman shot in the head at a Shell gas station in College Park on Friday morning. The unidentified victim was in the parking lot of the gas station on Old National Highway at around 6:33 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Medical Examiner.
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
Man shot, killed trying to stop car break-ins outside Manuel’s Tavern, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot in the parking lot outside a popular historic tavern. Channel 2 Action News learned that just after 11 p.m. a man interrupted a suspect breaking into cars behind Manuel’s Tavern in northeast Atlanta. The victim confronted the suspect...
Woman shot while driving in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a woman was struck by gunfire while driving. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in reference to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspects wanted in series of burglaries at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - The Dunwoody Police Department needs your help finding two men and identifying two other suspects in a series of burglaries at a metro Atlanta mall. Officials say they are the hunt for 19-yer-old Devon Cottom, 20-year-old Junior Swen, and two unidentified associations in connection to multiple burglaries at Perimeter Mall.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for trucking business break-in suspect
DeKalb County police are looking for a man they say broke into a trucking business in the middle of the day. It happened on a busy highway not too far from Stonecrest Mall and the entire incident was captured on camera.
fox5atlanta.com
Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
Crash investigation underway after car catches fire on I-20
ATLANTA — A vehicle crash investigation is underway after a vehicle caught on fire. It happened early Friday morning on Interstate 20. Triple Team Traffic Mike Shields says there was a traffic advisory early Friday morning stating that the ramp is blocked on I-20/wb ramp to I-75/85/nb (Exit 57).
fox5atlanta.com
Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
Beloved family man shot, killed inside car outside Atlanta shopping plaza
ATLANTA — One man is dead after he was shot in front of a shopping plaza in northwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon, APD said. Atlanta Police Department has arrested 49-year-old Terrence Heard and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony. Officers stated...
Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident
A plain-clothes Atlanta Police officer shot and killed a driver during a “road rage” incident in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to the police report, Atlanta Police Zone Five Officers were working a plain clothes assignment in the area of West Peachtree and 16th streets when an officer observed what appeared to be a road […] The post Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Man found shot multiple times inside home, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Wednesday night after police say he was shot multiple times inside a home. Police arrived at a home on the 3000 block of Monterey Drive just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a person being shot. When police arrived, they found a man dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Child injured in Edgewood shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a report of a child shot on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE. Atlanta police said the child was shot to the hand. The child was conscious when they went to a hospital...
1 arrested, 1 dead after shooting at shopping center in NW Atlanta
A man was shot and killed at a northwest Atlanta shopping center Thursday afternoon, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Hall County deputy 'called' to use deadly force when suspect's bullet hit magazine pouch
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said a deputy who shot and killed a suspect while investigating a suspicious car was authorized to shoot the man after nearly being hit by a bullet. The shooting happened in the evening on Oct. 25 at F. Gilmer Road near...
fox5atlanta.com
Officer opens fire responding to road rage incident, police say
Atlanta police say an officer in plain clothes on patrol spotted a woman on top of a car along West Peachtree Street near 16th Street. The officer went to intervene, but ended up shooting the man involved, police say. The case is now under investigation by the GBI.
Police identify 17-year-old Norcross High student killed in shooting near school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed that a 17-year-old high school student who was shot has died. Police identified the teen as DeAndre Henderson. No arrest has been made. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson is speaking with the teen’s mother, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m....
35-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the Atlanta Police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Atlanta. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Georgia State Route 400 South at the exit to southbound I-85.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows crowd scatter when gunshots were fired at Atlanta University Center
ATLANTA - Police shared videos of a shooting near Atlanta University Center during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming weekend. Police are trying to identify the suspects who fired the shots after midnight on Oct. 16 in the area of James P. Brawley Drive near the Robert W. Woodruff Library. Police indicated on the video where the gunshots came from, but the quality isn't high enough to identify the shooter or shooters.
