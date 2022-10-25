ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot in the head at College Park gas station, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police said officers found a woman shot in the head at a Shell gas station in College Park on Friday morning. The unidentified victim was in the parking lot of the gas station on Old National Highway at around 6:33 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Medical Examiner.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman shot while driving in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a woman was struck by gunfire while driving. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in reference to...
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Suspects wanted in series of burglaries at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - The Dunwoody Police Department needs your help finding two men and identifying two other suspects in a series of burglaries at a metro Atlanta mall. Officials say they are the hunt for 19-yer-old Devon Cottom, 20-year-old Junior Swen, and two unidentified associations in connection to multiple burglaries at Perimeter Mall.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say

ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Crash investigation underway after car catches fire on I-20

ATLANTA — A vehicle crash investigation is underway after a vehicle caught on fire. It happened early Friday morning on Interstate 20. Triple Team Traffic Mike Shields says there was a traffic advisory early Friday morning stating that the ramp is blocked on I-20/wb ramp to I-75/85/nb (Exit 57).
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident

A plain-clothes Atlanta Police officer shot and killed a driver during a “road rage” incident in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to the police report, Atlanta Police Zone Five Officers were working a plain clothes assignment in the area of West Peachtree and 16th streets when an officer observed what appeared to be a road […] The post Officer fatally shoots driver in Midtown ‘road rage’ incident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Child injured in Edgewood shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a report of a child shot on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE. Atlanta police said the child was shot to the hand. The child was conscious when they went to a hospital...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units. In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.
POLK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officer opens fire responding to road rage incident, police say

Atlanta police say an officer in plain clothes on patrol spotted a woman on top of a car along West Peachtree Street near 16th Street. The officer went to intervene, but ended up shooting the man involved, police say. The case is now under investigation by the GBI.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows crowd scatter when gunshots were fired at Atlanta University Center

ATLANTA - Police shared videos of a shooting near Atlanta University Center during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming weekend. Police are trying to identify the suspects who fired the shots after midnight on Oct. 16 in the area of James P. Brawley Drive near the Robert W. Woodruff Library. Police indicated on the video where the gunshots came from, but the quality isn't high enough to identify the shooter or shooters.
ATLANTA, GA

