Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP’s campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc’s side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
Arizona GOP Attorney General Calls Out Kari Lake, Election-Denying 'Clowns'
Mark Brnovich's comments come months after he lost a GOP primary for a U.S. Senate seat to Blake Masters, a Trump-endorsed Republican.
Police identify suspect after Paul Pelosi attacked in home with hammer
(The Center Square) – Police have a suspect in custody following the assault of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home early Friday morning. Police identified 42-year-old David Depape as a suspect in the home invasion and assault on Friday morning. When police...
Lula wins Brazilian election, Bolsonaro has not conceded
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election, but the far right incumbent did not concede defeat on Sunday night, raising concerns that he might contest the result.
Byron York: Exposing Biden's 'Jim Crow 2.0' slander
Early voting began in Georgia several days ago. There is, of course, intense interest in both the state’s Senate race, with University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the governor’s race, between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp is going to win, but the Senate contest is essentially tied. Its outcome might well determine which party controls the Senate. How intense...
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With 99.9%...
Witnesses describe 'a hell' inside South Korean crowd surge
A stunned Seoul is beginning to unearth the extent of a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 mostly young people out enjoying festivities in the party neighborhood of Itaewon on Saturday
Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday morning. Intruder beats Pelosi's husband with hammer in their home. An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's...
Paul Pelosi suffered skull fracture, severe arm and hand damage in violent attack
What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband Paul's condition “continues to improve." Paul Pelosi is being treated for injuries he suffered after a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time. Her office has said that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The 42-year-old suspect is expected to be charged next week. In a letter to congressional colleagues, Nancy Pelosi says the attack has traumatized her family.
