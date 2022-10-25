ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Yankees are 1 bad decision away from inciting a riot

New York Yankees fans wanting change in the organization after their ALCS sweep may not like a recent report about the team’s plans. To say the New York Yankees fanbase is upset, angry, and fed up after another early postseason exit is a massive understatement. Once again, the Yankees were unable to get past the Houston Astros in the playoffs, this time losing in four straight games in the American League Championship Series.
