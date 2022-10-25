Read full article on original website
Related
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
Padres GM had a hilariously blunt answer to where he’d like Fernando Tatis Jr. to play
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had quite an interesting 2022 season, unable to play a single game for multiple different reasons. Many patiently awaited the return of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. when it was announced he’d miss a good chunk of the season due to a wrist fracture.
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Yankees are 1 bad decision away from inciting a riot
New York Yankees fans wanting change in the organization after their ALCS sweep may not like a recent report about the team’s plans. To say the New York Yankees fanbase is upset, angry, and fed up after another early postseason exit is a massive understatement. Once again, the Yankees were unable to get past the Houston Astros in the playoffs, this time losing in four straight games in the American League Championship Series.
Cubs: Another offseason brings yet another hitting coach shakeup
If you’re someone who deeply values job security, it’s safe to say hitting coach of the Chicago Cubs isn’t the position for you. In what’s become an annual tradition, the North Siders are parting ways with their hitting coach, making it 14 individuals to hold the position since 2012.
Chicago White Sox: What should team do with Jose Abreu?
Jose Abreu is a Chicago White Sox veteran, a fan favorite, and despite reduced power numbers in 2022, one of the core hitters. He’s also a free agent and he’s closer to the end of his prime career years than the beginning. With Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets...
Unlikely former Mets teammate gives first sign of hope that Jacob deGrom could stay
Could the New York Mets lose out on Jacob deGrom this offseason? Former teammate Zack Wheeler has some surprisingly good news. Zack Wheeler is pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series this weekend, likely lined up to take a Game 2 start in Houston against the Astros. Before...
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0