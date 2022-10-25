Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
Hantec Markets Enters LATAM with New Chile Office
Hantec Markets has expanded into Latin America by establishing a new office in Santiago, Chile. It came as a part of the broker’s expansion and development plans to strengthen as a global brand. The new office will serve as the Latin American Hub of the brokerage, according to the...
financemagnates.com
UK Court Winds Down Fraudulent Crypto Firm PGI Global
The High Court in the UK has closed down PGI Global UK Ltd for running a cryptocurrency trading scam and defrauding investors. In addition, the Official Receiver appointed a liquidator for the process of shuttering. The company's sole director, Ramil Ventura Palafox, who lives in the United States, did not...
Miami Herald
Nearly 100,000 displaced by gangs in Haiti, cholera now in most regions, says U.N.
Nearly 100,000 Haitians have been displaced by gang-related violence, which is taking the country to the brink of collapse as critical roads and the seaports remain under the control of armed groups.
financemagnates.com
Binance Taps Inswitch for Fiat/Crypto On-and-Off Ramp Services in LatAm
The leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has partnered with Inswitch, a US-based global embedded financial technology company, to offer fiat and crypto on-and-off-ramp services to Latin Americans. The service will enable them to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the region, Inswitch announced on Wednesday. Inswitch noted that its on-and-off-ramp services are...
