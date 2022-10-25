Intruder beat Pelosi's husband with hammer in their home. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect David Depape both grabbing onto the hammer, said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. Depape yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before he was subdued. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack. The shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

